Man arrested after robbing three shops in morning spree

The Countdown on Moorhouse Ave was one of three targets robbed by the same man Monday morning.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing three retail stores, armed with a weapon on Monday morning in Christchurch.

The man stole ice-creams, cigarettes, vaping products, and drinks in the central city threatening staff with a weapon, which was not a firearm police said.

The targetted spree started at 6.45am robbing a service station on Madras Street where the man allegedly threatened staff with violence and stole vaping products, ice creams and drinks.

The man’s second target was the Countdown supermarket on Moorhouse Avenue at 7.20am where the offender stole cigarettes.

The same man then entered a dairy on Colombo Street at 11.05am and stole tobacco products.

Police said nobody was injured in any of the aggravated robberies, but staff were “understandably shaken”.

Police arrested the man on Stanley Street a short time after the third robbery.

He has been charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and burglary and will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow,

Meanwhile, those responsible for a ramraid on a vape store at Woodham Road in Avonside this morning are yet to be located by police.

A police spokesperson said they had reports of a ramraid shortly before 5am on Monday.

They said offenders used a vehicle to gain access, and police understood they left the scene in the same vehicle.

Stuff The Vape Crew shop on the corner of Woodham Rd and Gloucester St in Avonside, Christchurch, has a damaged front door after a ramraid early on Monday.

The incidents come during amid a raft of reported crimes across the country, including multiple ram raids and robberies in Canterbury.

Many dairy owners are taking a stand on Monday by shutting shop for two hours to prompt the Government to improve conditions for store owners around Aotearoa.