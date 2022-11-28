Ramraid and robbery target commercial premises in Christchurch

The Vape Crew shop on the corner of Woodham Rd and Gloucester St in Avonside, Christchurch, has a damaged front door after a ramraid early on Monday.

Two commercial premises have been targeted in early morning events in Christchuch, seeing a vape store ramraided before a supermarket was robbed.

A police spokesperson said they had reports of a ramraid shortly before 5am on Monday.

They said offenders used a vehicle to gain access, and police understood they left the scene on Woodham Rd, Avonside in the same vehicle.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine what was taken and to identify and locate the offender.

Less than a few hours later at the Countdown on Moorhouse Ave, an aggravated robbery saw the offender leave with cigarettes.

Police were alerted to the robbery at 7.20am after a man armed with a weapon, which was not a firearm, entered a staff only area and stole cigarettes, the police spokesperson said.

Police were taking statements from witnesses.

No-one was injured in either of the incidents.

These come during a raft of reported crimes across the country, including multiple ram raids and robberies in Canterbury.

Many dairy owners are taking a stand on Monday by shutting shop for two hours to prompt the Government to improve conditions for store owners around Aotearoa.