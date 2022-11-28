Speeds to drop on several busy roads near Christchurch schools

Speeds will be lowered around many Christchurch schools under proposals put forward by council. The plan includes some “busier” roads.

Speed limits on major roads in Christchurch will be reduced to 30kph during some school hours if proposals put forward by the city council are approved.

Meanwhile, speeds will be lowered from 50kph to 30 or 40kph on “at least half of the suburban streets” in Christchurch, blogged Dr Glen Koorey​ of pro-biking NGO Cycling Christchurch.

Speeds will be limited to 30kph on “busier roads” near schools, the council has said. Sometimes this will occur “during school hours” and sometimes this will occur during “school start and finish times only”.

Memorial Ave between Burnside Primary and Burnside High School will get one of these “variable” speed zones. Speeds will also drop on intersecting Greers Rd outside Christ The King School​ and Jellie Park.​

The Moorhouse Ave and Barbadoes St intersection will also see speeds lowered to 30kph at least some of the time, but will revert to 50kph at other times. That intersection borders Marian College​ and Catholic Cathedral College​ is nearby.

Speeds will also drop to 30kph on Aldwins Rd outside Te Aratai College​ (formerly Linwood College).

Other major roads affected include Linwood Ave, Sparks Rd, Cashmere Rd and Main North Rd. Some like Papanui Rd will be slowed twice – outside St Margaret’s College​ and then again at St Andrew’s College.

“These proposals are quite the game changer for speed management in Christchurch,” wrote Koorey on Monday. “They will see speed limits drop notably on these streets, leading to a safer environment for walking and cycling.”​

Roads marked in orange will drop to 30kph and roads marked blue will drop to 40kph, under the proposals. The map does not show roads where speeds have already been lowered, such as in the CBD and parts of Papanui.

An interactive map on the council’s website illustrates the many proposed changes. Roads marked in orange, indicating 30kph limits, strongly exceed the number of roads marked in blue, indicating 40kph.

The council opened consultation on the proposed changes after the local body election in October and originally proposed to close consultation on Wednesday.

But by mid-November, it had received enough feedback to add three additional zones to the plan and to reduce proposed speeds to 30kph from 40kph in five zones. The consultation period was also extended to January 3.

If approved by the politicians on the council, most of the changes would occur in 2023/24.

Being located on busy Waterloo Road, Hornby High School students worry about the dangers the speed and volume of traffic pose to students.

Christchurch City Council has concentrated on schools after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency​ told the council to lower speeds around 40% of schools by June 30, 2024 and all schools by the end of 2027.

In the proposed changes affecting neighbourhoods, most of Burnside north of Memorial Ave will shift to 40kph, while most of nearby Bryndwr​ will shift to 30kph. Streets north and west of Cowles Stadium, in the city’s east, would stay at 50kph under the proposals.

Roads tracing the north bank of the Heathcote River from Opawa to past the Princess Margaret Hospital will permanently drop to 30kph, while roads tracing the south bank will mostly drop to 30kph.

The council’s map is interactive because residents can make comments that appear for others to read. People can also “like” or “dislike” the original comment with thumbs-up and thumbs-down emojis.

Some commenters took the opportunity to complain about potholes and cycleways, rather than speed limits.

Two comments calling for an upgrade of the Mairehau Rd-Burwood Ave roundabout got 400 likes between them and only two dislikes.

The proposals also affect Banks Peninsula schools. The winding Summit Rd on Banks Peninsula and the many hill roads leading to the likes of Okains Bay will shift from 100kph to 60kph, with 40kph near settlements.

This change would effectively start at Hilltop and cover most of the eastern half of the peninsula.

At the time of publication, Christchurch City Council had not yet responded to a request to clarify certain matters.

Readers can see the changes online on council’s Have Your Say webpage and on the interactive map.