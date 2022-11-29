Election complaint against Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger in the hands of police

The actions of Phil Mauger in the lead up to the October election are being questioned.

A complaint relating to Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger’s conduct in the lead up to the October election has been forwarded to police.

The complaint relates to him giving away thousands of Covid-19 rapid antigen tests (RAT) in May and June, donating a truckload of shingle to a community group in February, and comments related to his plan to resolve the wastewater treatment plant stink.

Under the Local Electoral Act it is an offence to gift any person something for the purpose of influencing that person to vote.

The penalty for breaching the “treating” offence is up to two years in prison.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch mayor says keeping rate rise to promised 4% will be 'very challenging'

* Hands off city streets, says business group as mayor backtracks

* Christchurch city councillors take a week off, five weeks into the new term

* The $80m gap: Christchurch on track to underspend on crucial capital works



Christchurch man Aaron Campbell​, who worked on mayoral candidate David Meates’ campaign for a short time before quitting at the end of July, laid the complaint against Mauger and another against unsuccessful Halswell ward candidate Paul Lonsdale.

The Lonsdale complaint was in relation to him giving RAT tests to a Halswell community group in July.

Christchurch City Council’s electoral officer, Jo Daly, confirmed she has reported complaints against two candidates to police, as she was required to do under the act.

She said the complaints related to a breach of the “treating” rule.

Daly would not say which candidates the complaints were made against, but did confirm in a letter sent to Campbell that she was forwarding his complaints about Mauger and Lonsdale to police.

Phil Mauger’s actions during the election campaign are the subject of a complaint.

A spokesperson for Mauger’s campaign team said: “We can’t comment as the matter goes through the investigation, but we’re very confident the campaign has not breached any treating rules.”

Lonsdale said he was unable to comment, but did say police had yet to get in contact with him about the complaint.

Campbell said he believed the pair’s activities needed questioning to ensure a precedent was set for the next election.

He said it was not for him to determine if Mauger and Lonsdale’s actions complied with the act, but they were giving away something of value to people as candidates in an upcoming election and that needed looking into.

David Walker/Stuff A complaint has been made about unsuccessful council candidate Paul Lonsdale giving away RAT tests in the lead up to the election.

Campbell said his actions were not political and if he wanted to make a political statement, he would have talked publicly about his complaint back in September when he made it.

He said the Electoral Act was there to make campaigning a level playing field for everyone.

The complaint against Mauger covers seven possible breaches of the act, including four instances where he gave away RAT tests. These included at a tree planting event and following talks to community groups.

Campbell has also taken issue with Mauger’s comments in Stuff in April when he said he wanted to fill his fire truck tanker with a mix of bleach and water and douse the source of the smell at the fire-damaged Bromley wastewater treatment plant.

Mauger said at the time that he was willing to pay for it himself, even if it cost $4000.

Campbell said this told people that a mayoral candidate with deep pockets was willing to spend a significant amount of his own money to help resolve a problem.

He believed, that as a councillor at the time, there were other ways Mauger could have dealt with that issue.

Campbell has also questioned a Mauger’s Contracting vehicle helping with flooding outside Peter Timbs Meats in July. Campbell said he had no idea if Mauger made the call for the vehicle to be there, but it needed looking into.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF What do the people of Christchurch think of new mayor Phil Mauger and the outcome of the local elections? (First published October 9, 2022)

Mauger was no longer an owner or director of the company.

Campbell was former mayor Lianne Dalziel’s campaign secretary during the 2019 election when she was investigated by the Serious Fraud Office over election donations. Dalziel was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Campbell said he had nothing to do with any fundraising for Dalziel’s campaign and he was never part of that investigation.

A police spokesperson said police were unable to confirm whether specific people or organisations were under police investigation.