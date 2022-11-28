Christchurch council looking at 'every financial lever' amid 9% rates hike prediction

Mayor Phil Mauger says his council is “heading into a bit of strife” amid a tough global economy.

Christchurch City Council is looking at “every financial lever” it can pull as it stares down an estimated 9% rates rise.

Initial calculations had earlier put the projected rises as high as 15%, but the council said "work so far” has reduced it to between 9 and 9.5%.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale stressed that this range is a “work in progress”. Staff and councillors were working hard to reduce it “as much as possible”, she said.

Baxendale said the council was facing the same challenges as other organisations. She said inflation, interest rates and supply issues were having “a big impact”.

For example, the official cash rate can add about $5 million in interest costs for the council if it increases 100 basis points above the council’s forecast.

The 9 to 9.5% range for next year’s rates rises has been announced just days after new mayor Phil Mauger admitted that achieving his election promise of 3 to 4% would be “very challenging”.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on guaranteeing a single-digit rates rise

Mauger said last week the council had to cut its cloth because it was “heading into a bit of strife”.

Councillor Sam MacDonald, a close ally of Mauger who chairs the council’s finance committee, said the 9 to 9.5% range for rate rises was still too high.

“It disturbs me,” MacDonald said, adding it was a consequence of the council having so much debt on its balance sheet.

A 9% rise would not be acceptable to the public and the council needed to go back to the drawing board, he said. “We’re going to have to make tough choices... I don’t know what that will look like yet.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Finance committee chair councillor Sam MacDonald says the projected rates increase “disturbs” him.

MacDonald said “a lot” of operational savings would need to be looked at.

To achieve a 1% reduction in rates, councillors have to cut operational costs by $6.3m.

Although the council did a “root and branch” spending review in late 2020, MacDonald said not all proposals were adopted. He wanted to look at whether items were value-for-money and if services were being delivered as efficiently as possible.

However, it was clear Mauger has no appetite for spending cuts to pools or libraries, he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Christchurch City Council has a current “work in progress” rate rise forecast between 9 and 9.5%.

MacDonald stressed the council was at the beginning of the process and the public would get a chance to have their say on the rates increases in early 2023.

Baxendale said a public briefing about the rates increase and the council’s proposed budget would be held next Tuesday.

The council was committed to maintaining the service levels that residents expect, she said.

“We’re looking at every financial lever we can pull to reduce the impact of these external economic factors,” Baxendale said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale says the council is looking at pulling “every financial lever” to reduce the effect of inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain troubles.

“We know ratepayers are dealing with rising cost[s].”

Monday was the first time the council publicly released information about next year’s forecasted rate rises, despite briefing councillors behind closed doors almost three weeks ago.

Baxendale said releasing “first cut figures” without an indication of how the council could reduce them would be “misleading”.

The delay has upset former mayor Garry Moore.

Moore said the closed-door briefings given to councillors, which he called “secret meetings”, had brought the council into disrepute.

“If you have given numbers to [councillors] and you have produced documents, then let the public know what they are,” he said.

“Open up the windows and let some fresh air in.”

Meanwhile, Auckland is also facing major projected rate increases. Auckland Council has a budget hole of nearly $300 million and mayor Wayne Brown has said if left unaddressed, rates would rise by more than 13%.