Oceanfront house sets record as buyers pay for beach lifestyle

14 Driftwood Lane, Waimairi Beach, Christchurch, has sold for $1.3m more than its rating valuation.

The $2 million-plus sale of an oceanfront home has set a record for Christchurch’s Brighton coast, bucking price trends in other suburbs as the beach lifestyle lures buyers.

With a rating valuation of $820,000, the 20-year-old Waimairi Beach house attracted interest from as far afield as Australia.

It fetched $2.162m, which is $1.34m over the rating value.

Records are also being set elsewhere along the beach front. Three townhouses in traditionally inexpensive New Brighton down the road have sold for over $1m, and more apartment developments are going up nearby where older houses have been demolished.

supplied Beach views at 14 Driftwood Lane.

supplied The Driftwood Lane house has a sheltered pool and courtyard.

Kieren Gray of real estate firm Home Christchurch, who handled the Waimairi Beach sale, said would-be buyers flew in from the North Island and the Queenstown area, and they also had interest from Brisbane.

“It really does buck the trend when you look at what is happening in other parts of the city.”

The home is 2.5km north of the New Brighton Pier and He Puna Taimoana hot pools, and near several reserve areas and the Waimairi Beach golf course.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff These homes in the Coastal Sands development on Marine Pde have sold for $1.05m.

“People who don’t know the beach area said ‘why are you asking two million for Brighton?’,” Gray said.

“But the value is in the lifestyle. You can come home and walk the dog on the beach or enjoy the one of the sheltered reserves. And it’s only 12 or 14 minutes from town.”

Such attractions seemed to trump any concerns about coastal hazards such as rising sea levels, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Two abandoned houses in New Brighton in Christchurch are being demolished to make way for six new townhouses. (First published December 2021)

“We thought we could get up to $2m, and it went through the $2m mark. This is the sort of price you’d see in Redcliffs, but this is the highest price paid from Southshore to Waimairi Beach.”

The triple-storey beach front home has full height windows, what the advertisements call “a bright and breezy feel”, balconies, timber floors, a sauna and a sheltered in ground swimming pool.

Top prices previously for Waimairi Beach have been between $1m to $1.5m.

Despite the widespread interest, the buyers were locals already living in the Waimairi Beach area.

A few blocks south, three townhouses nearing completion in Chapman-Lindsay Developments’ Ocean Sands complex on Marine Pde by Thompson Park have sold for $1.05m each.

Property developer Williams Corporation has several complexes completed or under construction on Marine Pde, opposite the beach.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A Williams Corporation development site at 231 Marine Pde, New Brighton. Two bedroom homes are selling for up to $670,000.

They are mostly priced at $600,000 to $700,000.

Williams Corp director Matthew Horncastle said New Brighton apartment and townhouse buyers were a mix of homeowners and investors.

“We’ve got about 100 units along there. They have sold really well in Brighton. People want to see the suburb emerge as a really attractive seaside suburb.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The site of the Pakau Maru housing development planned for New Brighton, three blocks back from the beach.

Prices across most of the city have slipped or slumped since their early 2022 peak, but in some coastal areas they have lost very little ground or increased.

Median values for the Brighton area in September, according to property analyst CoreLogic, were: Waimairi Beach $937,350, Southshore $686,400, South Brighton $586,250, North Brighton $559,000 and New Brighton $535,200.

The median prices for Waimairi Beach is $100,000 higher than a year ago, while in New Brighton it is up $121,000.