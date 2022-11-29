Every Christchurch school will get a 30kph speed zone, eventually

Speeds outside all Christchurch schools will likely drop to 30kph.

At least 40% of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula schools will have 30kph slow speed zones by mid-2024, the city Council has promised.

The rest will get low-speed zones as money permits over the next 10 years, under new rules pushed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.​

Schools that already had 40kph speed zones would get 30kph zones, council transport operations manager Stephen Wright said.​

About 70 schools would have variable speed limits, where the speed drops to 30kph on school days and rises to at least 50kph other times, he said. These will mostly operate for 30 minutes at the start and end of the school day. There are 145 schools within city limits.

READ MORE:

* Speed limits to drop in 10 more Christchurch suburbs

* Speeds to drop on several busy roads near Christchurch schools

* Mid-Canterbury speed limit reviews ‘need greater urgency’



They will affect well-used roads such Linwood Ave, Papanui Rd, Main North Rd and Memorial Ave.

Where there are schools close to each other, the 30kph zones will be joined up. An example is Merivale, where there are five schools within the area bound by Papanui Rd, Carlton Mill Rd, Rossall​ St and Heaton St.

“Having a permanent and consistent 30kph speed limit reduction in the area makes it easier for drivers to understand rather than having multiple speed limit changes over a short distance,” Wright said.

Councillors will have to approve the changes. Council staff have created an online interactive map that visualises the proposals and allows residents to comment in a social media sort of way.

Roads marked in orange will drop to 30kph and roads marked blue will drop to 40kph, under the proposals. The map does not show roads where speeds have already been lowered, such as in the city centre and parts of Papanui.

The changes are happening across the country – and stirring debate. In Ashburton, there was agreement on council that permanent 30kph school zones were overkill, but the cost of variable-speed flashing lights – about $10,000 each – would stretch the budget. They decided to prioritise rural schools for now.

In Wellington, a Stuff poll found 77% of online readers were against cutting most roads speeds to 30kph and 23% were in favour. The poll got responses from about 2300 people but isn’t considered scientific.

Auckland is ahead of the game. By 2016, 212 of its 546 schools (39%) had 40kph variable speed zones and about 80 more will be added this year and next.

Waka Kotahi’s current programme started in 2019, when Julie Ann Genter​ – then the associate minister of transport during the Labour Party’s first term – released a suite of broad policies called Road to Zero.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Slow down on Holly Rd, St Albans.

They were designed to reduce road deaths and serious injuries by 40% over 10 years and eventually and aspirationally to zero deaths. Slower roads speeds are widely linked to higher safety.

The Labour Party’s 2020 election manifesto said it would “continue to prioritise road safety initiatives, including those from the Road to Zero”.

National’s transport focus during that campaign was mostly focused on big ticket infrastructure spending, such as the Christchurch to Ashburton Expressway estimated to cost $1.5 billion.

More recently, National’s Transport spokesperson, Simeon Brown has criticised the Labour Government for spending $4.86 million promoting Road to Zero.

“The Government is also pushing ahead with trying to slow people down instead of fixing our roads,” he said.

“Kiwis want better roads, not slower roads – and certainly not millions wasted on advertising, which does nothing for our roads.”

Brown also told Newsroom recently that National “supports variable speed limits outside schools during pick-up and drop-off times”.