2023 is the year Christchurch's Cathedral Square will come alive

The Grand nearing completion in Christchurch's old central post office building in Cathedral Square.

Twelve years after the earthquakes laid waste to Christchurch’s central city, 2023 will be the year Cathedral Square becomes the centre of attention with the revival of a prominent heritage building and construction starting on a new hotel.

The Grand

One of the city’s most iconic heritage buildings – the former central post office – will be brought to life thanks to a crowdfunding campaign which raised more than $150,000.

The Grand was due to open in 2022, but delays in sourcing construction materials means it is now scheduled to open in March.

The complex will contain a 24-hour cafe/delicatessen, a range of other hospitality and retail outlets and a tourist information office, all to be run under the umbrella of The Grand. In the meantime The Grand has begun operating a four-wheel bike hire service and an ice-cream cart from outside the premises.

Supplied Carter Group building planned for old Regent Theatre site in Cathedral Square.

Cathedral Square

Also set to give a boost to the city centre will be new paving, plantings and street furniture at the south-east corner of the Square, outside the Distinction Hotel, the Heritage Hotel and OGB bar, and the Spark building. The city council work is set to begin in the first quarter of this year. Repaving at the south-west corner, outside The Grand and the former ANZ site, has already been done.

Meanwhile, site works have started and construction will get under way soon on a retail and office building at the former Regent theatre site at 33 Cathedral Square, on the corner of Worcester Bvd. The Carter Group, which owned the Regent building at the time of the earthquakes, is still to announce tenants for the four-storey building.

The group also looks likely to start work on its Cathedral Square hotel next to Te Pae in 2023.

Former Rydges Hotel

Earthquake repair and renovation work on another city hotel will begin early this year. The hotel fondly remembered as Noahs but which ran as the Rydges before the quakes is on Oxford Tce at the Worcester Bvd corner. A long-running insurance disputes between the owner, Emmons Developments, and their insurer were recently settled out of court.

A brand for the hotel has not yet been chosen and an opening date has not been announced.

Our City building

Christchurch City Council The old municipal chambers pictured before the earthquakes.

Across the road, hopes are high that construction work on the Our City building – the old municipal chambers on the corner of Worcester Bvd and Oxford Tce – will be completed mid-year.

The quake-damaged brick heritage building is owned by the city council and has been under restoration by private property development company Box 112.

East frame

The first stages of Carriage Quarter – Fletcher Building’s last housing development in Christchurch’s east frame – will be finished in 2023. Fellow developer Williams Corporation are also likely to start work on their own east frame housing project this year.

The east frame is a Crown-led anchor rebuild projects aimed at helping repopulate the central city.

Supplied Artist's impression of the Carriage Quarter development to be built by Fletcher Living as part of the east frame in central Christchurch.

Roading

Work is due to start on two major road improvement projects during 2023.

One is the $90m upgrade of Brougham St (SH76). This is aimed at making the busy street safer for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, buses and trucks both to travel along and to cross, and reduce congestion for freight going to and from Lyttelton.

The second major roading project is the $40m addition of 2.5km bus lanes to Halswell Rd, between Dunbars and Curletts roads.

Supplied Brougham St in Christchurch will also have a new pedestrian overbridge as part of the $90 million upgrade.

Cycleways

A long-awaited missing piece of the Coastal Pathway cycleway, the link from the Redcliffs shops to Shag Rock, is due for completion this year.

Construction of the challenging 220m cantilevered section between the Christchurch Yacht Club boat shed and Shag Rock will start after the white-flippered penguin breeding and moulting season.

The Canterbury University to Harewood Rd section of the Nor’West Arc route is also due to be completed in 2023.

Christchurch City Council This section of Christchurch’s Coastal Pathway is under construction now.

Events

Across the central city buskers and other entertainers will step up to entertain the crowds in both street and indoor venues at the Bread and Circus festival running from January 13 to 29.

January 21 will host the 40th anniversary of Sparks in the Park with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks backdrop, while Electric Avenue in February will feature Fat Freddy’s Drop, the Black Seeds, Supergroove and Synthony.

A variety of overseas performing artists on the tour circuit will visit the city during 2023, starting with Elton John and Fatboy Slim in January, Sting and Counting Crows in March, the Stranglers in April, and comedian Dylan Moran in May.

Supplied Cirque du Soleil's first ever acrobatic performance on ice is coming to New Zealand in 2023.

Cirque du Soliel will perform in Christchurch in June, presenting their first show on ice.

After missing out on the SailGP (grand prix) in 2022, the city will host the international catamaran racing on Lyttelton Harbour on March 18 and 19.

Also in March the Black Caps will play Sri Lanka in both a test and a one-day cricket international, while for league fans, the Warriors play the Melbourne Storm on February 19. Late April will see the Black Sticks men’s and women’s teams meet Australia and Great Britain.

John Davidson/Photosport Black Cap Devon Conway in action at Hagley Oval in a T20 match in October.

Economy

Economic analysts have forecast a nationwide recession in 2023 but Canterbury is expected to be less impacted than other main cities, in part due to its strong agricultural sector and a growing population.

Christchurch NZ economic analyst Sophie Jones said the region was expected to outperform Auckland and Wellington despite facing similar economic headwinds from inflation, a tight labour market, low economic confidence and rising interest rates.

“Businesses are heading into a challenging economic environment,” said Jones.

“But Canterbury is better positioned than other regions.”

Canterbury’s agricultural sector had seen a 22% rise in the value of exports in the year to November, against 15% nationally. The return of international tourists, especially on cruise ships, and population growth from strong domestic migration would help, said Jones.

Canterbury’s median house prices had hit their peak later than the rest of the country – in February rather than October-November – and fallen just 7% against 18-20% in Auckland and Wellington.

Jones said this was likely Canterbury would see less of the “wealth effect” when homeowners reined in their spending when their house fell in value, even if they had no plans to sell.

Jones encouraged businesses seeking support or advice to contact ChristchurchNZ.

Christchurch City Council An artist’s impression of the $39.9 million Hornby pool, library and service centre being built at Kyle Park.

Hornby Centre

The central city metro sports centre Parekiore has been delayed again, but residents in the southwest should have their new pool and library before Christmas.

Begun in 2021, the Matatiki Hornby Centre at Kyle Park on Waterloo Rd is due to open in late 2023, according to the city council.

Once completed, Matatiki will have a library, creative activities room, a lane pool, a hydrotherapy pool, a learn-to-swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, a spa pool, a customer services zone and a cafe.

The long-awaited project has exceeded its $40m budget, which was originally $34m, but council will not say by how much.

Supplied An image of Marian College’s new school due to open in 2023.

New school

The year 2023 should see Marian College teachers and students walk through their new school gates in Redwood.

The Catholic girls’ high school lost its Richmond home in the earthquakes and has been bunking in next to Cathedral College students in the central city.

The $25m new school is being built inside the former Foodstuffs grocery warehouse between Main North Rd and Lydia Street.