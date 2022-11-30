Extra $7m cost to build new Christchurch pool quietly buried in agenda

The facility being built at Kyle Park will now cost $46.9m to complete.

The Hornby pool, library and service centre will cost at least another $7 million to build.

Stuff reported last week that the Matatiki: Hornby Centre in Christchurch was facing a jump in costs, but the council would not say how much the increase was, citing commercial sensitivity.

However, two days later the figure was quietly released as part of a meeting agenda. The new figure can be found on page 240 of a 494-page finance and performance committee agenda.

A report in the agenda states the centre is currently forecast to cost $46.9m, 17.5% more than the $39.9m budget, which has already increased from the original $34m budget.

Councillors discussed a report detailing “challenges on the project’s budget and timeframes” during the public excluded part of last week’s council meeting.

The council then decided not to downsize the project to reduce its overall cost.

In a release sent out after that meeting, the council said the facility would continue to be delivered to scope in spite of challenges arising from Covid-19 and supply chain issues.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Work is progressing at the site. It is due to open in early 2024.

When asked on Wednesday last week what the new budget was, the council said it had decided to refuse the request under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act to enable the organisation to carry out commercial activities.

On Friday, the finance and performance committee agenda came out with the new $46.9m figure buried on page 240.

There is also the possibility the final figure could be even higher as the report is dated October and was prepared before the council met last week.

The council has been asked if $46.9m is the final figure approved last week. Stuff is awaiting a response.

Work started on the 4000m² facility at Kyle Park in November last year, and is expected to open to the public in early 2024.

It will feature a library, creative activities room, a lane pool, a hydrotherapy pool, a learn-to-swim pool, a toddlers’ wet play area, a spa pool, a customer services zone and a cafe.

The hydrotherapy pool was a last-minute addition following pressure from the community.

The council earlier agreed to put in $2.5m, with the Hornby Rotary Club and the Greater Hornby Residents’ Association raising the remaining $1.4m.

Work is progressing on the facility. Piling, the floor slab and foundations, and pre-cast concrete and steel portals have been erected above the library space. Work is also under way on the foundations for the plant room, changing facilities, and foyer areas.