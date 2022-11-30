Christchurch businesses demand Government action on 'menacing, brutal' crime

Police investigate after the fatal stabbing of a man walking his dog in Bexley Park in Christchurch.

Businesses in Christchurch are demanding Government action over what they describe as “menacing” and “brutal” crimes putting fear into residents, workers and visitors.

Eighty businesses have signed a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ministers saying the number and severity of violent and opportunistic crimes in the region has surged.

The letter says people are feeling “unsafe and intimidated walking through the city in fear of being harassed by vagrants, groups of youth loitering on the street, and others engaging in anti-social behaviour, or as in the case of recent publicly reported incidents, serious physical assaults”.

Recent violent deaths after public attacks in Christchurch recently have included the fatal October assault on Anthony Kelly, 61, who was chased from the central city bus terminal, and the November stabbing of a man, aged in his 60s, who was walking a dog in Bexley.

Peter Meecham The scene after the fatal assault in central Christchurch on Anthony Kelly.

A third man was left in critical condition after a serious assault outside a pub on Hereford St in late October.

This week Colombo St shop owner Michelle Musgrove said she regretted opening in the central city, and customers sometimes asked to be escorted down the street because of criminal and intimidating behaviour outside her door.

Unprovoked attacks by young people have also been reported at shopping malls and bus stops in recent months. Ramraids and daytime smash-and-grab robberies are also frequently reported in increasing numbers.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

The letter says the Government’s response to “this very serious and complex situation has been insufficient,”. It adds that the core issue is unaddressed anti-social and intimidating behaviour escalating to violent crime.

“We note the announcement made on 28 November. While this may provide some support, we remain concerned that it does not address the core issue of a lack of concern for noncriminal but antisocial and intimidating behaviour that may ultimately lead to criminal activity down the track.”

The letter says the focus on being kind and continually expressing that the issue is complex is no longer enough.

“We need to see action,” it says.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The site of a ram raid at Three Arrows Diary in Prebbleton, Christchurch, in August.

The letter was put together by the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, which represents 2700 employers with over 60,000 employees.

It has been sent to Ardern, Police Minister Chris Hipkins, and Small Business Minister Stuart Nash, with other ministers copied in.

"We are growing increasingly concerned at the incidences of crime and antisocial behaviour impacting businesses and residents throughout Christchurch and the Canterbury region," said the chamber’s chief executive, Leeann Watson.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leeann Watson of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, says businesses are increasingly concerned at crime and antisocial behaviour.

The letter asks “what actions, you expect to undertake, and when, to address a serious and uncontrolled issue in our community”.

The businesses say they are seeking a commitment to action, an increase in authority and resources for those handling the problem, and regular updates on what Government is doing to address the problem.