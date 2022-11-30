Gang fight at Christchurch Town Hall cited as businesses call for action on crime

Police investigate after the fatal stabbing of a man walking his dog in Bexley Park in Christchurch.

Christchurch business owners say “menacing” and “brutal” crimes including a gang fight at the Town Hall are leaving some locals too frightened to go out in the city.

They are calling for more action from the Government in an open letter signed by 80 business owners, and backed by Mayor Phil Mauger.

The letter has been sent to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and government ministers states that the number and severity of violent and opportunistic crimes in the region has surged.

It says people are feeling “unsafe and intimidated walking through the city in fear of being harassed by vagrants, groups of youth loitering on the street, and others engaging in anti-social behaviour, or as in the case of recent publicly reported incidents, serious physical assaults”.

It comes despite Canterbury’s metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd saying this week there was no evidence of an increase in crime. Todd said the most recent crime statistics were on par with pre-Covid levels, if not lower, when adjusted for the 20,000 more people in the district since 2018.

However, Caroline Harvie-Teare, chief executive of the council-owned organisation Venues Ōtautahi and signatory to the open letter, said all its venues she had seen an increase in incidents including “poor crowd behaviour, more tension, and we have even seen a couple of gang fights at the Town Hall”.

The front doors of the Town Hall had been “kicked in” and there had been a gang fight at the October 22 concert by Auckland metal band Blindspott. Police attended but reported no serious injuries.

Supplied Caroline Harvie-Teare chief executive of Venues Otautahi says we need to stopthe bleed of crime in Christchurch.

Harvie-Teare said the organisation, which runs Christchurch Arena, Orangetheory Stadium, the Air Force Museum, Hagley Oval and the Christchurch Town Hall, was concerned for the safety of its customers, staff and the community.

“We firstly stop the bleed and then find out what we can do to reduce it. I feel for anyone who owns a business, particularly small businesses.”

Recent violent deaths after public attacks in Christchurch have included the fatal October assault on Anthony Kelly, 61, who was chased from the central city bus terminal, and the November stabbing of a man, aged in his 60s, who was walking a dog in Bexley.

Peter Meecham The scene after the fatal assault in central Christchurch on Anthony Kelly.

A third man was left in critical condition after a serious assault outside a pub on Hereford St in late October.

This week Colombo St shop owner Michelle Musgrove said she regretted opening in the central city, and customers sometimes asked to be escorted down the street because of criminal and intimidating behaviour outside her door.

Unprovoked attacks by young people have also been reported at shopping malls and bus stops in recent months. Ramraids and daytime smash-and-grab robberies are also frequently reported.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

The letter acknowledged the government’s November 28 announcement, promising $4000 subsidies for small businesses wanting to install fog cannons, would provide some support.

However, it said it failed to address “non-criminal but antisocial and intimidating behaviour that may ultimately lead to criminal activity down the track”.

The letter says the focus on “being kind” was not enough. “We need to see action.”

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger had also written to Ardern supporting the call for action.

He said he was hearing stories every week of small businesses struggling with the impact of crime and anti-social behaviour – particularly shoplifting, fighting in public places, abusive language and ramraids.

“This is putting a huge strain on our community. Too many businesses are struggling to operate and too many people are afraid to be out in our community.”

Council recently co-funded with the central city business association extra security guards for the CBD.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The site of a ram raid at Three Arrows Diary in Prebbleton, Christchurch, in August.

The letter was the initiative of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, which represents 2700 employers.

"We are growing increasingly concerned at the incidences of crime and antisocial behaviour impacting businesses and residents throughout Christchurch and the Canterbury region," said the chamber’s chief executive, Leeann Watson.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leeann Watson of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, says businesses are increasingly concerned at crime and antisocial behaviour.

The businesses say they are seeking a commitment to action, an increase in authority and resources for those handling the problem, and regular updates on what Government is doing to address the problem.

