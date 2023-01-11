My Christchurch: Arihia Bennett

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett shares some of her favourite Christchurch spots

The allure to Christchurch is more than just a tram ride or a walk through the gardens. We ask some well-known locals to spill the beans on dining, fun, and life in the Garden City.

Arihia Bennett has been the chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu since 2012. Bennett lives in Tuahiwi in North Canterbury with three generations of whānau and is an active participant in her papatipu rūnanga.

My favourite place to swim is...

Corsair Bay – brings back whānau memories with the orange fibreglass kayak that we all had to share when we were young.

Best place to get coffee

Sitting under the tree in front of the Airstream Icecream and coffee caravan on Rolleston Ave.

My favourite place to walk in Christchurch is...

Maukatere – Mount Grey. I feel like I’m in the bush, and you can see right across the whole city.

If Christchurch could offer one thing that it doesn't, what would it be?

Free classic movies in North Hagley Park on those long summer evenings.

You're showing a visitor around - where do you take them?

Te Puna o Waiwhetū Christchurch Art Gallery.

What was the most challenging part of 2022?

Navigating Covid-19.

Supplied The colour and vibrancy is what Bennett loves most about the central city, and the fact she can walk anywhere. (File photo)

What is your new year's resolution?

A sugar-free year – gulp!

What are some simple things that added joy to your day or week this year?

Always starting from a position of being kind to others – when you smile at strangers they smile back!

My Favourite restaurant in Christchurch is...

Mama San in Strowan.

Best place to get a drink?

Londo – very cool

What excites you about living in Christchurch?

Being in the central city – it’s vibrant and colourful, and I can walk everywhere!