My Christchurch: Bar owner Nick Inkster on what excites him about the city and taking time for yourself

Nick Inkster has a passion for the central city and its heritage buildings.

The allure of Christchurch is more than just a tram ride or a walk through the gardens. Reporter Kristie Boland asks some well-known locals to spill the beans on dining, fun, and life in the Garden City.

Founding proprietor of Inkster Company and Christchurch bar owner Nick Inkster has a passion for the central city and its heritage buildings. He set up OGB, Paddy McNaughton’s Irish Pub in the restored Shand’s Emporium building, the Austin Club and Lyttelton’s Civil & Naval to name a few. He hopes his next venue CHURCH in the former Trinity Congregational Church will open in May.

My Favourite place to swim is...

The Lap Pool in the basement of OGB.

The best place to get coffee is...

Affogato or Tramways. Great for a quick takeaway and go.

My top walking spot in Christchurch is:

St Albans into the city. Straight down Colombo, ha.

If Christchurch could offer one thing that it doesn't, what would it be?

More old heritage buildings to convert into hospitality.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Inkster takes his puppy Winston for walks at Scarborough Beach.

Best place to take the dog?

Scarborough Beach with Winston my pup.

You're showing a visitor around – where do you take them?

OGB /Civil and Naval over in Lyttleton.

What was the most challenging part of 2022?

Working through continuous RFI's (requests for information) for building consents! Buzz killers.

New year's resolution?

To finally get CHURCH open. Inkster Company’s newest venue to open in May, all going well.

What are some simple things that added joy to your day or week this year?

Celebrating my grandparents 70th wedding anniversary with all the family in Parlour at OGB. They both turned 93 and are still living together. And watching Oma enjoying the cocktails.

My favourite thing about Christchurch in summer is...

The choice of beaches. From overcrowded to nobody. Spoilt for choice. A beach to suit all moods.

My favourite restaurant in Christchurch is...

I'm biased but if I had to choose, Kinji. Love all food, but Japanese is up there.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Paddy McNaughton's Irish Pub is Inkster’s favourite place to enjoy a Guinness.

Best place to get a drink?

Again, biased, I'll have to say Paddy Mcnaughton's for me. Just love a pint! Especially Guinness.

Favourite activity to do in Christchurch in summer?

Sunday session drinking with friends in the sun at OGB or any sunny courtyard listening to live music.

What excites you about living in Christchurch?

Accessibility to everywhere including surf, mountains, hills, harbour, wineries. So much on offer.

What's something you have learnt this year?

Take time for yourself otherwise how are you supposed to look after others.

What are you proudest of from the past year?

I'm always proud of employing staff and keeping them employed by opening new and exciting businesses. Giving people opportunities.