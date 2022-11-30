Canterbury cricket fans pack out Hagley Oval for return of international cricket

Sunil Kathuria with his daughter Samiksha and wife Sudeepa are huge Blackcaps fans, and have been looking forward to watching them play live against their home country team for months.

Cantabrians jumped to watch the return of international cricket at Hagley Oval on Wednesday, selling out the venue for the ODI series decider between the Blackcaps and India.

The full house of 7500 cricket fans weren’t fazed by an overcast day threatening showers, and packed the banks of the oval to see Canterbury stars Tom Latham, Matt Henry and Daryl Mitchell run out for the national side.

Blackcaps fan Sunil Kathuria had been looking forward to the match since purchasing his tickets in July, to see his home country and favourite cricket team square off against each other.

“We’re originally from India, but have been in Christchurch for almost 13 years, and I just love New Zealand,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sunil Kathuria and his friends were among a full house of 7500 cricket fans on Wednesday at Hagley Oval for the ODI series decider between the Blackcaps and India.

“It’s an amazing ground, Hagley Oval, it’s one of the greatest [because] you can see everyone and you’re all cheering together rather than sitting in chairs.”

Kathuria’s daughter, Samiksha, was so excited for the game she took the day off school so she wouldn’t miss any of the action.

“I told her she can go for a half day and she said ‘no we're going to the cricket’, she loves it,” Kathuria said.

North Canterbury cricket fan Daniel Jongerius​ said selling out the ground on a Wednesday afternoon was a huge achievement.

“It’s been a great day and it’s packed out.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Emily and Daniel Jongerius from North Canterbury braved an overcast day to watch the Blackcaps live at Hagley Oval with thousands of others.

“The only time I’ve seen more people here was probably the World Cup in 2015 when they had the stands.”

Wednesday’s match was capped at 7500 fans, without the additional temporary grandstand seating that fans like Jongerius would be familiar with.

Jongerius said seeing Hagley Oval lit up under lights added to the atmosphere.

“We wouldn't be having cricket here tonight if we didn't have lights, so it’s a no-brainer really,” he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hagley Oval was filled with 7500 cricket fans for the final One Day International match between the Blackcaps and India to decide the series winners.

The Blackcaps last graced the Garden City in October for the T20 Tri Series against Bangladesh and Pakistan, which saw Pakistan clinch victory over the home team in the final.

New Zealand Cricket marketing and communications general manager Stacey Geraghty said it was great to see the banks at Hagley Oval bursting with fans supporting both sides.

“A tour by India is always a special occasion and we’re delighted the people of Christchurch have supported this match so well and have been able to enjoy some world-class cricket,” Geraghty said.

For local cricket fans, the international cricket doesn’t stop there, with the White Ferns scheduled to take on Bangladesh in their opening T20 match at Hagley Oval on Friday starting at 7pm.

In a doubly-whammy special, ticket holders from Wednesday’s Blackcaps match are eligible to use their ticket for free entry to Friday’s White Ferns match.