New Christmas show so spicy its playwright wants to remain a mystery

Roy Snow, Millie Hanford, Dan Bain and James Kupa star in Cancel Santa at Little Andromeda this Christmas.

A new Christmas play opening in Christchurch next week is so risqué that the mysterious playwright behind the script doesn’t want his name to be revealed.

Cancel Santa, which runs at the Little Andromeda theatre from December 15 to 24, was written by one of New Zealand’s most successful playwrights, but he asked that his identity remain a mystery.

Director Dan Bain, who also plays Santa in the show, said the playwright wrote the script in just a few days.

“He is known for cerebral and thought-provoking and emotionally resonant material and then he wrote a grubby Christmas play,’’ he said.

“There would be some brand confusion if he used his name, I think.”

Bain said the show was not for children, but not too outrageous.

“It is a little bit rude, but I would be surprised if it shocked anyone.

“But it hopefully has something underneath it about rampant commercialisation and capitalism at Christmas which gives permission for it to be a bit more mucky.”

Supplied Director Dan Bain said the script was written in just a few days by one of New Zealand’s best playwrights.

The play follows two rebellious elves as they fight back against a Jeff Bezos-style Santa who wants to turn Christmas into a 24/7, 365-days-a-year operation to please the shareholders. But will they pull off a rebellion, or will a pumped up Terminator-style Rudolph track them down before they can save Christmas?

Bain said he was impressed the playwright had written a play of such quality in such a short time.

“For it to come out and not just be a sequence of jokes, but be about something as well as being a delightful sequence of jokes.”

Supplied Roy Snow plays a steroidal Rudolph tasked by bad Santa to track down the rebellious worker elves.

He said they had pulled off a coup by casting musical legend Roy Snow as the steroidal Rudolph. Snow has starred in countless musicals and plays at the Court Theatre as well as television shows like Shortland Street and Outrageous Fortune.

“We were kind of joking when we first suggested Roy for the role of Rudolph.

“I have worked with him quite a bit, so I burnt all that credit by asking him to come and do a show at Little A.”

The cast is rounded out with Millie Hanford, James Kupa and Bain himself as a bad Santa. He has played a bad Santa before in an art installation at the Canterbury Museum last year and various corporate events.

“I keep on getting pulled back into playing a grotesque version of Santa.

“It keeps coming back. Maybe it suits me.”