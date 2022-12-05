Armageddon Expo returns to central Christchurch for first time in 12 years

The Armageddon Expo is returning to central Christchurch for the first time since the 2011 earthquakes.

The long-running pop culture event will be held at Te Pae convention centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Armageddon director Bill Geradts said he was pleased to be back in the city centre again.

“It is a gorgeous venue,’’ he said. “I am genuinely looking forward to it. It feels like the best venue in the country.”

Supplied Graham McTavish, right, with Sam Heughan, is a guest at this year’s Armageddon in Christchurch.

“I live just down the road so for me, it is a great thing to experience.”

The line-up for Armageddon this year includes celebrity guests Graham McTavish from House of the Dragon and The Witcher, Summer Glau from Firefly, and Evan Evagora from Star Trek Picard. The event also features gaming arenas, cosplay and a range of stalls.

Geradts said a surprise appearance from a cast member of HBO comedy show Our Flag Means Death was also being organised for Christchurch, but it was not Taika Waititi or Rhys Darby.

It will be the first time since 2019 the Christchurch event has hosted celebrities in-person.

Supplied The event also features gaming areas at the Te Pae convention centre in Christchurch.

“We haven’t been able to host international celebrity guests in-person since the pandemic started in 2020, and while we’ve been lucky enough to be able to beam stars in virtually, it’s just not quite the same as having them here in the flesh.

“Meeting celebrity guests has always been an important part of the Armageddon Expo experience, so being able to bring that aspect of the show back is really exciting.”

Supplied A baby dressed as a Mandrake, the magical plants from the Harry Potter books and movies.

He said Armageddon was the first event to use the whole of the new Te Pae convention centre at once.

“We are eating the whole chicken, including the beak.

“A lot of events have just used one wing, but we are using everything.”

The event would also feature a carnival outside the convention centre, with food trucks, inflatables and carnival rides.