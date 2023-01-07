Progress made on Christchurch's cycleway network despite Covid-19 delays

The final section of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway around Moncks Bay is likely to be complete by January 2024.

Progress on Christchurch’s $300m plus cycleway network has been plagued by the impact of Covid-19 and KiwiRail delays.

Despite this, four sections of various cycleways were completed last year, and further sections are due to be complete this year. Planning work has not even begun on three cycleways including the highly-anticipated Avon Ōtākaro cycleway through the former residential red zone.

When complete, 101km of cycleways will be built as part of 13 major routes criss-crossing the city.

The network was first proposed in 2013 when they were expected to cost $68.3m and to be finished within five years.

In 2021, it was estimated the total cost of the network would be $301m, of which about $187m would come from the Government. It was also expected the entire network would be completed by 2028.

The cycleways, which are now a key tool in the council’s battle to reduce carbon emissions, have been controversial from the minute they were proposed.

Some have been more contentious than others. The award this year for the most controversial cycleway has to go to the $22.6m Wheels to Wings route along Harewood Rd.

In July, the council voted 11 to six in favour of the design of the 4.5km cycleway.

supplied The final section of the Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway was officially opened in December.

That decision came 19 months after the cycleway design was first proposed, and followed two rounds of consultation, more than 1400 submissions and 70 design changes.

More than 565 submitters were against the cycleway, 411 supported it and the remaining amount did not specify.

Lynette Ellis, the council’s head of transport, said the team have been working on the detailed design since July. When asked when construction was likely to start, Ellis said that was not confirmed.

During the local election campaign Phil Mauger, now mayor, said he wanted to rescind the July decision, but for that to happen it would have to go back to the council, which has not yet happened.

Ellis said staff could not comment on whether’s Mauger’s views have had any influence on the project since the October election.

The $7.85m final stage of the Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway opened in December. It had been due to finish in June, but work started later than expected due to contractors being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ellis said.

Work began on the first stage of the 7.4km cycleway, which links the city with Ferrymead, in 2015.

It now connects three schools and pre-schools and eight parks. The last section takes riders from Dyers Rd to the Ferrymead Bridge through Charlesworth Reserve, a tidal wetland which is home to native birds and more than 100,000 trees and shrubs.

Despite the cycleway’s name, cyclists will not be able to bike on a separate cycleway to the actual Rapanui-Shag Rock until the final section of the coastal pathway through Moncks Bay is complete.

Ellis said it was still on track to finish in December 2023/January 2024.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This shared path through the middle of Linwood Ave forms part of the Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway.

Four other cycleways are fully open, including the Uni-Cycle route, which connects Ilam and the University of Canterbury to the central city via Mona Vale, Riccarton Bush and North Hagley Park.

The Little River Link, connecting Prebbleton and Wigram to the central city via Middleton and Addington, is also open, joining up with the Little River Rail Trail.

The Papanui Parallel, connecting Northlands Mall and the Northern Line cycleway to the central city is open, as is the Quarryman’s Trail connecting Halswell to the central city via Hoon Hay and Somerfield.

Two sections of the Nor’West Arc, between Cashmere and Wigram Rds, and Hansons Ln to Canterbury University are complete.

The section between Wigram Rd and Hansons Ln is yet to be developed.

Ellis said the council was still in discussion with KiwiRail over the design.

Safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians will begin on January 9 as part of three months of work to improve the intersection around Annex Rd, Hansons Ln and Blenheim Rd, which is part of the Nor-West Arc cycleway.

A section linking the university and Harewood Rd was due to start around March/April and be finished by the end of 2023.

The Heathcote Expressway is open from the city to the Tannery in Woolston and work on the final section to Heathcote started in November. It is expected to be completed by late 2023.

Work has started on the Northern Line, linking Belfast to the central city via Papanui and Uni-Cycle cycleways.

The council planned to construct the new cycleway sections in the KiwiRail corridor this summer between Tuckers and Sturrocks Rds and between Barnes and Main North roads.

Christchurch is to have 13 cycleways, but the cost of the project has repeatedly spiralled. (First published April 3, 2021)

The three railway crossings at Barnes Rd, Tuckers Rd and Sturrocks Rd will be upgraded in conjunction with KiwiRail.

Ellis said there had been a delay to the work starting due to KiwiRail design approvals.

The council also planned to upgrade railway crossings at Harewood Rd, Sawyers Arms Rd and Langdons Rd in late 2023, subject to final KiwiRail approval. The crossings at Kilmarnock St, Riccarton Rd and Old Blenheim Rd are planned for 2024.

Construction of the first section of the South Express from Deans Ave to Craven St was completed in December. The express connects Templeton, Hornby, Sockburn and Middleton to Riccarton, Addington and the central city,

The next section from Craven St to Waterloo Rd was due to be finished last year, but has been pushed into 2023.

Ellis said the delays were due to complex consenting and detailed design with partners.

The entire South Express route was expected to be finished by March 2024.

Planning work has yet to begin on three cycleways.

The council expects to consult on the Southern Lights route, linking Beckenham to the city, in 2025 and, if approved, it will be constructed in 2026.

Work on a route design for the Avon Ōtākaro cycleway will start in 2024. Work should be completed on the route, linking New Brighton to the city via the Avon River corridor, in 2027.

Design work on the Ōpāwaho River Route, connecting Heathcote River near Princess Margaret to the estuary at Ferrymead, will begin in 2025 and be completed in 2028.