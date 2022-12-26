Delays expected on Canterbury roads as work ramps up this summer

People travelling on state highways around Christchurch this summer can expect delays as roadworks ramp up for the season.

Motorists travelling up to Picton are being urgedwarned to factor in another 45 minutes to one hour to their journey.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency central South Island system manager Mark Pinner said short delays could be expected on all state highways during the day.

Summer is always the busiest time for highway maintenance as higher road temperatures and minimal rain allows seal to stick most effectively, Pinner said.

In Canterbury, the repairs season started in October and runs through to March.

About 220km of the 878km highway network in North Canterbury, including SH73 and SH7 linking West Coast/Nelson and SH1 to Kaikōura and Picton, has work scheduled.

Most of the work involves sealing (175km) and reconstruction, as well as improving skid resistance spots.

Chip seal work would generally be done during the day with five-minute delays under stop/go controls, Pinner said, with occasional 20-minute delays for more difficult or complex sites.

However, all work would be halted over the Christmas and New Year period, unless it was to attend a crash or emergency weather event.

Pinner said all Waka Kotahi North Canterbury sites would be opened to two-lane traffic, with as many cones and signage as possible removed for the statutory Christmas to New Year period.

Supplied/Stuff A number of roadworks are planned across North Canterbury this summer. It is recommended motorists travelling between Christchurch and Picton factor in an additional 1 hour to their journey. Waka Kotahi. state highways

Nighttime works are also planned across the region between January and March, and will lead to some sites being closed for hours at a time, with some openings to clear traffic.

Travellers are advised to check their route ahead of time on Waka Kotahi’s journey planner.

Pinner said Waka Kotahi had planned its work in North Canterbury in conjunction with work in Tasman/Marlborough/Nelson, the West Coast and South Canterbury to minimise disruption.

Fifteen night works to upgrade asphalt within Christchurch will also happen this summer. Most of this work is on highways including Yaldhurst and Curletts Rd, and near the Tannery in Woolston.

A series of resealing projects have been happening on highways south of Christchurch, but most of them were expected to be completed before Christmas.

In Christchurch, the city council also has a number of road works happening this summer.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Summer is a busy season for road works.

Six months of night closures on Dyers Pass Rd ended about a week before Christmas. Work to instal more safety barriers along several high-risk locations between Governors Bay and the Sign of the Takahe, started in July.

Council head of transport Lynette Ellis said some minor finishing and maintenance works would be finished on Dyers Pass Rd in the New Year, but no more night closures were expected as part that project.

The council has about 12 major roading projects underway this summer. They include lowering speed zones around schools and neighbourhoods, costing $2.8m, and making improvements to the inner harbour road from Lyttelton to Diamond Harbour.

This $4.2m inner harbour work was aimed to improve safety and reduce journey times. Temporary traffic management will be in place and some disruption is expected.

Work on three major cycleway routes is also progressing including on the Northern Line from the Styx Mill overbridge to Northwood Boulevard and on the Heathcote Expressway between the Tannery to Martindales Rd.

Work would also be happening on the Nor’West Arc route between Annex and Wigram rds to Canterbury University.

Safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians, traffic signal upgrades and kerb works will be carried out at the Hansons Lane and Annex Rd intersection on Blenheim Rd, starting on January 9 and expected to be finished by early April.

Construction of the coastal pathway will continue throughout 2023. The path between Tram Stop and the Christchurch Yacht Club will be ready for final surfacing when work resumes in the New Year and is likely to open to the public in February.

Work to instal guardrails and renew retaining walls along Evans Pass will happen during the summer at a cost of $24m.

Temporary traffic management will be in place and the council expects little disruption.

