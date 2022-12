The man who died in a two-vehicle crash near Methven in Canterbury has now been named by police. (File photo)

Police have released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash near Methven, in Canterbury.

He was Kevin Dale Truscott, 63, of Geraldine.

The crash happened on State Highway 77 at the intersection with Mt Hutt Station Rd on November 18.

Police said their thoughts were with Truscott’s family and friends.

A spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.