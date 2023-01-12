Barber shares his tips on where to eat, drink and enjoy Christchurch

Christchurch business owner Niq James grew up in Southland and moved to Christchurch when he was 25.

The allure of Christchurch is more than just a tram ride or a walk through the gardens. We ask some well-known locals to spill the beans on dining, fun, and life in the Garden City.

Christchurch business owner Niq James grew up in Southland and moved to Christchurch when he was 25. This year will mark 25 years living in the city. He also celebrated 20 years of his salon Headspace, originally Niq James Hairdressing. James has judged international hairdressing competitions in the UK, Europe and South America. He is the executive chair of Hair & Barber New Zealand.

My favourite place to walk in Christchurch is...

Godley Heads, the scenery is just stunning. It’s great to do this walk early on a summer day before it gets too hot. People are really friendly and greet each other on the walk. I have taken photos from this walk for my socials and people all around the world comment on how beautiful it is.

If Christchurch could offer one thing that it doesn't, what would it be?

Decent recycling services that cover commercial and residential customers. We all need to do our part to help reduce waste for the environment. The reintroduction of refund for glass bottle recycling would make a big difference. We use Sustainable Salon in our business.

You're showing a visitor around - where do you take them?

A riverside walk along Oxford Terrace, taking in the earthquake memorial and along past Te Pae to Victoria Square. This is a great way for me to appreciate how far the city has been rebuilt since the earthquake. It's also a good way for visitors to appreciate how much of the city was destroyed and how we have grown since. The new Terrace hospitality area and Riverside Market are a great hit.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff James recommends taking visitors for a walk along the Riverside and stopping in along The Terrace or Riverside Market for a drink or some kai.

What was the most challenging part of 2022?

Running a business in the CBD over the time of Covid-19. We are a close-proximity business so had restrictions in place for the whole time of Covid. Wearing masks for a 10-hour day was challenging.The further we get from the lockdowns the more business confidence rises.

Best free/cheap day out?

Walking through the Botanic Gardens, then off to the Art Gallery. There are so many different paths to take around the gardens. The Art Gallery has the free spaces to visit different art works in the permanent collections. There is always something new to look at with the exhibitions that come to Christchurch, all for a reasonable entry, some are free.

Favourite restaurant?

King of Snake. Their new venue is amazing with well appointed decor and a fantastic menu for vegetarians. Enjoy the surroundings with a pre-dinner drink in the Monarch Bar. For the best Italian in Ōtautahi you can't go past Francesca's Italian Kitchen. Simple, delicious dishes never fail to impress visitors to the city on a night out, their house made gnocchi will not be beaten, and it's a big call, but it's even better than any I had on visits to Italy.

Best place to get a drink?

One of the rooftop bars. The Pink Lady for a more intimate old school experience or Mr Brightside for something new and spacious. Or Gin Gin in New Regent St. Which ever you choose make sure you have a gin cocktail made with Boutique NZ gin Strange Nature. Its alcohol content is derived from the grape skins at Geisens wine and each batch can be traced to its particular vine row. With the single botanica of juniper Stange Nature makes for a great uncomplicated glass of greatness.

George Heard/Stuff James owns Headspace Hair Salon on St Asaph Street. .

Favourite activity to do in Christchurch in summer?

Catching up with friends for a wine or a gin and a shared meal.

What's something you have learnt this year?

Not everybody has the same values, the same goals or the same heart that you do. There seems to be a trend towards people only doing the bare minimum acceptable standard. This can be in their work, study, service in a store. With the increased cost of living people are becoming more discerning on where they spend their money. With travel on the cards again for Kiwis, some are deciding to spend that money overseas. I feel NZ businesses are missing an opportunity to have a share of the spend by offering average shopper experiences.

What are you proudest of, from the past year?

Hair and Barber New Zealand were part of the Industry Awards Team that held the National Hairdressing Industry Awards at Te Pae, the first time it has been held in Te Waipounamu, Ōtautahi since 2010. I was a finalist for best salon fit-out. This was won by another Christchurch Salon Surreal. We had to release extra tickets for the sell-out event with over 470 people attending. One of NZ biggest hairdressing exports Patrick Cameron was a special guest at the awards.