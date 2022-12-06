New report encourages Christchurch City Council to partially sell its assets

An independent report recommends the Christchurch City Council sell down some of its stakes in assets including Christchurch Airport.

Partial asset sales are back on the table as Christchurch ratepayers face an “unsustainable” 70% rates increase over the next nine years.

The city council’s interest costs are expected to increase by 130% as its debt doubles to $2.9 billion by 2031 and its rates rise higher than other major cities.

These stark figures are highlighted in an independent review that recommends the council decrease its ownership in assets including Christchurch Airport, Lyttelton Port and power distribution company Orion.

The review, by Northington Partners, concluded the council’s investment arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), which owns $3.3b of assets, is a “significantly under-utilised asset”.

READ MORE:

* Political group puts stake in ground to keep asset sales on the table

* Councillors accused of 'sticking heads in sand' as asset sales talks hit stumbling block

* Council can 'have its cake and eat it' by getting cash from asset sales

* Christchurch mayor wants 'intelligent conversation' about selling assets

* City companies underpin council's accelerating debt for new projects



“We believe that significant value could be added by taking a more active approach to asset management,” the review said.

The report does not use the words “asset sales”, instead referring to “asset recycling”.

Applying the proceeds of any “asset recycling” to repay council debt would reduce rates and increase value to ratepayers more than the status quo would, the report said.

The council’s likely rates increases were “arguably unsustainable and significantly exceeded” household income growth, it said.

Based on the percentage of average household income, the Christchurch council’s rates were 12% higher than Auckland and 20% higher than Wellington. Christchurch also carried the second-highest level of debt per household ($19,531), behind Auckland ($20,003).

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company is one of six strategic assets owned by CCHL.

The council will decide on Wednesday whether it wants to investigate the review’s findings further, but any firm decision on partially selling assets could be 18 months away.

The review said the council owned a greater proportion of its local assets than any other New Zealand council and “effective control” could still be retained without necessarily owning 100%.

The council owns 75% of the airport, 89% of Orion and 100% of Lyttelton Port, City Care, fibre broadband provider Enable and Eco-Central.

Auckland Council owns 18% of its airport and 100% of its port, but has no interests in electricity distribution or fibre broadband.

The Wellington City Council owns 34% of its airport and 77% of its port, and has no interests in electricity or fibre.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City councillor Sam MacDonald says he hopes the city can have an intelligent conversation about significant assets in the city.

Several ownership scenarios are detailed in the report. If the council reduced its ownership in all its companies to 51%, it would gain $1.2b, which could be used to reduce debt, and invest in other assets.

Reducing ownership to 25% would gain $2b.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said jumping to asset sales was not the right place to start, but the council needed to consider its options.

She said the review would have happened regardless of the council’s financial situation because after nearly 30 years in existence, it needed to consider whether the purpose and strategic objectives of CCHL were still valid given the challenges the city was facing.

Council finance committee chairperson Sam MacDonald said he did not want people to think the council was planning on selling everything.

STUFF How are council rates calculated?

If it voted on Wednesday to proceed with its own review, which was expected to take 12 months, it could later decide, following public consultation, not to go any further, he said.

“I just hope we have an intelligent conversation about significant assets in the city and how to realise their value for ratepayers.”

Money released from the companies could also be used to buy other high-performing assets, he said.

“It’s not selling the family silver, it’s trying to turn the family silver into gold.”

Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter said it felt like “deja vu”.

Asset sales were discussed as a way to help pay for the city’s recovery following the 2010-11 earthquakes, when it was discovered the council was woefully underinsured.

Following years of debate, which ended with a failed attempt to sell maintenance company Citycare, no strategic assets were sold.

CCHL was instructed to release $440m of capital without selling assets. It now holds $680m in debt, which the Northington report said would affect its ability to pay meaningful dividends in the medium term.

CCHL has provided a capital return of 7.8% over the last 10 years, which Northington said was “reasonable” given the nature of the assets, but below the equivalent capital return of the NZX50 over the same period of 8.6%.

Projected future dividends represented an income return of less than 2% on the council’s investment value, the report said.

Cotter said the council had weathered storms before and she wanted more financial information to justify any move it might make.

It needed to go right back to the beginning and decide what CCHL’s purpose was and what the council wanted from it – whether it was purely for commercial gain or other purposes, she said.

The report said rationale for ownership has potentially not been well understood and the case for ownership should be revisited.

It has also been recommended that the number of councillor directors be reduced from four to two.

CCHL has been in the headlines recently over its short-lived boss Tim Boyd. Shortly after he resigned in September, it emerged that he was wanted in Arizona on unresolved 2018 drink-driving charges, and was previously ordered to pay more than $30 million in damages as part of civil lawsuits in the United States, which involved allegations of fraud and unpaid money.