Crate Day drivers ignore DOC rules and hoon through rare bird nesting area

Four-wheel-drivers ignored warning signs about rare birds and flocked to Canterbury's Ashley River for 'Crate Day'.

Signs warning of prison time and thousands of dollars in fines for disturbing wildlife failed to stop dozens of 4WD enthusiasts from gathering on a river where endangered birds are nesting.

The large group gathered at Canterbury’s Ashley River, north of Christchurch, on Saturday with chilly bins strapped to the back of 4WDs.

They were there to mark Crate Day – an unofficial holiday launched by The Rock radio station in 2009 that celebrates the first weekend of summer by encouraging people to buy a crate of beer. The station has since distanced itself from the event and no longer promotes it.

Endangered birds like the black-fronted tern and the banded dotterel nest along the river from September to February.

Supplied About 70 4WDs were at the Ashley River on Saturday, an area where several endangered native birds nest.

Grant Davey The Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group is concerned drivers may have damaged nests and that their vehicles could have leaked fluids into the river.

The Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group used its Facebook page to warn people to stay away from the river this Crate Day, as its members feared for the safety of the birds and their nests.

Unlike regular nests that are made of sticks, grass, hay or feathers, the black-fronted tern and banded dotterel lay their eggs along the stones of the river, making the eggs hard to spot.

Rivercare group member Judith Hughey said she counted about 70 4WDs at the river on Saturday.

grant davey/Supplied Black-fronted terns pictured above the Ashley River. They have pale grey bodies that contrast with their distinctive black cap.

The drivers “hoon[ed] up the river”, drove very fast and through the water as much as possible, despite sharing the group sharing its concerns on Facebook and the Department of Conservation (DOC) installing new warning signs on Friday, she said.

The signs say “critically endangered native birds nest on this riverbed” and state the Wildlife Act 1953 makes it disturbing wildlife an offence with a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Additional signs along the river read: “Rare bird nesting colony. Do not disturb; no driving, walking or dogs permitted in this area.”

Grant Davey A sign warns people to stay off the Ashley River bed while rare birds are nesting.

Hughey said the eggs were very susceptible to pests, dogs, and car tyres.

“The last thing we want at the moment is vehicles running up and down the river.

“It's not just about if they run over a bird or a nest, everything that leaks into that river affects their food.

Grant Davey Drivers ignored DOC’s signs to not enter the area.

“Once you get leaching of oil, radiator fluid, brake fluid, all of those [things], none of that is going to be any good for the food supply.”

Hughey said the drivers would argue they weren’t a threat and could see the birds and their nests, but she disagreed.

“They can’t possibly [see them].

“They’d never see them while they're driving along whilst we can barely see them while we’re walking along.”

Hughey said the turnout for this year’s Crate Day was half of what the rivercare group had seen in previous years, but it was still “really disappointing because we put the message out on Facebook this year ‘please think of the birds’, and they’ve just ignored it and just drove straight past [DOC’s signs]”.

DOC has been approached for comment.