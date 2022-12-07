Christchurch City Council 'heads down the path of selling assets'

An independent report recommends the Christchurch City Council sell down some of its stakes in assets including Christchurch Airport.

Christchurch City Council is pushing ahead with the first step towards partially selling its blue chip assets.

Following a lively two-hour discussion on Wednesday, the council voted 10-7 to develop detailed business cases looking at the costs and benefits of partially selling off its assets.

The move is in line with recommendations from an independent review into the council’s investment arm Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), conducted by investment bank and corporate advisory business Northington Partners.

The review, released on Monday, concluded CCHL was “a significantly under-utilised asset” and it recommended the council decrease its ownership in assets including Christchurch Airport, Lyttelton Port and power distribution company Orion.

The money could be used to reduce debt, which was expected to double to $2.9 billion by 2031, reduce predicted rates increases or invest in other companies.

Rates are expected to increase 70% in Christchurch over the next nine years, which could see the average annual residential rates bill rise from $2974 to $5056.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company is one of six strategic assets owned by CCHL.

The review said the council owned a greater proportion of its local assets than any other New Zealand council and “effective control” could still be retained without necessarily owning 100%.

Council bosses and some councillors were quick to point out Wednesday’s decision did not mean the council had already decided to reduce its stake in assets. That debate, they said, would be conducted following public consultation as part of the 2024-34 long term plan (LTP).

Council chief financial officer Leah Scales said the work needed to be done so the council could make an informed decision as part of the LTP.

She said the decision was not about asset sales and it was not a “knee jerk reaction” to the current economic environment.

“This decision today is about challenging ourselves to consider the needs of the community today and in the next 30 years.”

Cr Sam MacDonald said the council would be neglectful if it did not do the work.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Councillor Tyrone Fields wanted the council to delay the debate.

”What we need to be clear on is we are not jumping to an outcome. We are having a piece of work done to inform a draft LTP.”

MacDonald said he did not think for a minute that there was an appetite around the council table for wholesale asset sales.

The council needed to consider if it was getting the “best bang for its buck” out of CCHL, MacDonald said.

However, other councillors were concerned the council was moving too quickly. A move by Cr Tyrone Fields to have the issue lie on the table, was voted down 9 votes to 7.

Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter wanted the council to develop its own clear strategy regarding CCHL’s future before developing the business cases. Both would be some simultaneously.

“Make no mistake, to support this approach today is taking us down the path of selling assets which have served us so well.

“There are some that have dollar signs flashing in their eyes thinking CCHL will be suddenly overflowing with cash as a result, but be very careful it could simply be fools gold.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Deputy mayor Pauline Cotter does not support selling stakes in council assets.

Cr Jake McLellan said he did not support the “short-term sugar hit” of drawing down capital from CCHL companies.

“I don’t think this is the Christmas present people of Christchurch will be expecting or wanting.”

Cr Melanie Coker agreed. She said a one-off cash hit would not help future generations.

She pointed out that during the election campaign mayor Phil Mauger said he would not sell any assets.

Mauger said on Wednesday, his dad used to say “if you are standing still, you are going backwards”.

“CCHL is standing still.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mayor Phil Mauger says CCHL is standing still.

He said the council was not putting up a for sale sign tomorrow, but it needed to be aware that if the alpine fault went and Christchurch got flattened, it had all its money in one basket.

”We need to spread stuff around over different parts of the county and get our income coming from different streams.”

Cr Sara Templeton, who voted in favour of moving to the next step, said some feared the decision was the thin end of the wedge, but she believed it was good governance to look at options.

“I am not open to selling ratepayer assets for a quick sugar hit to reduce short-term rates.”

STUFF How are council rates calculated?

Councillors to vote in favour of developing detailed business cases were: MacDonald, Mauger, Templeton, Aaron Keown, Victoria Henstock, Andrei Moore, Tim Scandrett, Mark Peters, Kelly Barber and James Gough.

Those who voted against were: McLellan, Coker, Fields, Cotter, Tyla Harrison-Hunt, Yani Johanson and Celeste Donovan.

The council also voted to reduce the number of councillor directors on CCHL from four to two.