Supervision age at city pools raised from 7 to 11 so lifeguards can do their jobs

Waltham Summer Pool in the height of summer. New coloured wristbands will be rolled out this summer to signal the age of swimmers. (File photo)

The Christchurch City Council has upped the age for children to require adult supervision at public pools from 7 to 11.

From January 16, children under 12 will must be accompanied by a caregiver aged 16 or older. Previously the rule applied to children aged 7 and under.

Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the change was to ensure lifeguards could do their jobs of keeping people safe in the water, rather than look after misbehaving or fighting children.

“If you do bring your kid to the pool, you come with them as opposed to leaving them for the lifeguards to look after because that's not what they’re there for, they’re there to keep people safe.

“It’s a problem ... you’ll see it every summer ... kids being dropped off at pools and rec and sports centres [unsupervised].”

The new rules require all children under 12 to be supervised in all areas of council facilities, including changing rooms, unless attending a supervised programme or activity.

Cox said the council wasn’t asked parents to be in changing rooms if it wasn’t appropriate, but they needed to know where their children were at all times.

As of Tuesday, parents and children would also get wristbands to show which youngsters need watching.

CCC/Stuff Orange and purple wristbands will now be distributed at council owned pools in Christchurch to make it clear which children need to be watched while swimming.

The changes, announced on Tuesday, put Christchurch’s threshold above the requirements of other main centres.

Wellington City Council requires children under 8 to be carefully watched by a person over 16, and Auckland Council requires children between 5 and 10 to be actively supervised by a caregiver aged over 17.

Water Safety New Zealand chief exeuctive Daniel Gerrard applauded Christchurch’s “common sense” move.

“If we’re wanting lifeguards to do their jobs and not be babysitters then it needs to be set at an age and stage where these young people are more comfortable, and it’s scary to think of a 7-year-old in that environment.”

Christchurch parent Jo Scott said they used to take their kids to Jellie Park in the school holidaysto find it full of children “running riot”.

“One time I was there with my 8-year-old, there was a boy there who kept pushing the smaller kids off the toys. When I complained to the lifeguards, they said that he had been there for hours and the parents were using them as a cheap childcare option. It was the third time that week he had been there.”

Chloe Goodmanson, who takes daughter Brooklyn Everson, 8, to regular swimming lessons at Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool, said the new rules were fair.

“So many children are drowning that it just makes sense,’’ she said.

Stuff Chloe Goodmanson – pictured outside Linwood Pool with daughter Brooklyn Everson, 8 – says the new supervision age “just makes sense”.

Donna Thorn, who takes son Ajay Pycroft, 6, for swimming lessons at the same pool, said it was “very important” to protect young children like her son.

“He can’t swim, so if anything happened to him and I wasn’t supervising him, he could drown.”

Amelia Manukau, who takes her daughter and two nephews swimming regularly in Christchurch, did not agree with the new rules.

“If you have more than one kid, you can’t keep track of them all.”

Stuff Donna Thorn’s son Jay Pycroft, 6, gets swimming lessons at Linwood Pool.

One Christchurch mother-of-four, who did not want to be named, said she considered the changes to be an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff.

If the idea was to stop children drowning, the council should make swimming lessons accessible and ideally free, she said.

Council Swimsmart lessons start at a weekly cost of $10.80 for children under 3 and $13.80 for 3 to 5-year-olds. Both include a weekly lesson and unlimited pool access for one caregiver to accompany the child.

For children aged over 5, Swimsmart lessons are $13.80 a week and do not include unlimited pool access for a caregiver to accompany them.

An adult entry fee at council-owned pools is $6.70 and a child fee is $3.80.

Last summer a 5-year-old girl died in a suspected drowning at Waltham Summer Pool.

A Givealittle page for the girl’s family said two of her siblings found her in the pool.

Wristbands ‘to keep youngest safer’

From Tuesday, coloured wristbands would be distributed to pool users to signal children who need to be watched while swimming.

In line with the old supervision rules, orange wristbands will be given to the parents or caregivers of children aged up to 4, who are required to be within an arm’s reach and under constant supervision of a responsible caregiver aged 16 or over at all times.

Purple wristbands will be given to children aged from 5 to 7, who must be actively supervised by a responsible adult who is in the pool area and able to provide immediate assistance.

The new group of children requiring supervision from next month – those aged between 7 and 12 – will not be given wristbands.

Cox said it was difficult for lifeguards to figure out how old each child was and know who was being actively supervised, “especially in the height of summer when our pools are busy”.

“The wristbands make it easier and will help to keep our youngest pool users safer.”

The wristbands were trialled for the past year at Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool.