DOC rangers felt 'unsafe' monitoring rare bird nesting area during Crate Day party

Four-wheel-drivers ignored warning signs about rare birds and flocked to Canterbury's Ashley River for 'Crate Day'.

Department of Conservation (DOC) staff felt it was “unsafe” to monitor and deter a large group of Crate Day partiers at an endangered bird nesting site.

The department has yet to determine whether any damage was caused to the nesting area during Saturday’s event at the Ashley River in North Canterbury, where about 70 4WDs gathered.

Staff had been met with “aggression” during last year’s Crate Day – an annual event celebrating the first Saturday of summer.

Endangered birds like the black-fronted tern and the banded dotterel nest along the river from September to February and DOC’s attempts to deter this year’s group of 4WD enthusiasts with new signs were ignored.

DOC North Canterbury senior biodiversity ranger Sandy Wong said the department had monitored the river on previous Crate Days and tried to move people away from known nesting spots, but did not attend this year after being met with “aggression” in 2021.

“Our staff definitely would have liked to be on the river, but it was our choice to not put staff on because we were concerned for the staff’s safety.

“It is quite a threatening situation when you've got lots people with vehicles, intoxicated.”

Grant Davey The Ashley-Rakahuri Rivercare Group is concerned Crate Day drivers could have damaged nests and leaked vehicle fluids into the river.

The Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group warned people to stay away from the river because the bird eggs looked like stone pebbles and were easily missed.

Group operations manager Grant Davey took photos of the 4WDs at the river on Saturday and was waiting to hear from DOC about any damage done to the birds and their nests.

Davey said the birds should be re-nesting after losing their previous nests in recent flooding.

“It’s bad enough for these birds to lose theirs nests in a flood, that’s entirely natural, but if they then get disturbed from their nests by a 4WD, that’s just not on.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ashley Rakahuri Rivercare Group operations manager Grant Davey says there’s good reason to stop 4WDing near nesting areas at this time of year.

“Maybe they caused trouble this year, maybe they didn’t, but they really shouldn’t be out there.”

Local DOC staff were unable to assess the area until at least Thursday as they were conducting a riverbed survey in Hurunui that was time sensitive due to river tides.

DOC had installed signs to try to deter vehicle drivers away from the area before Saturday.

The signs say “critically endangered native birds nest on this riverbed” and state the Wildlife Act 1953 makes disturbing wildlife an offence with a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Davey photographs a pied stilt on the riverbed.

Additional signs along the river read: “Rare bird nesting colony. Do not disturb; no driving, walking or dogs permitted in this area.”

Wong said DOC did not have “a huge of amount of confidence” about the effectiveness of the signs.

Reports of 4WDs being used recklessly along the river were “hugely disappointing”, she said. Next year DOC could consider putting up physically barriers to stop access to the Ashley River.

It is currently legal for people to enter the riverbed but DOC can restrict access if needed.

Grant Davey Drivers on Saturday ignored DOC’s signs to not enter the area.

DOC confirmed there had not been any prosecutions for 4WDing along the river on previous Crate Day.

Wong said it was difficult to successfully prosecute and they would likely need direct evidence of a vehicle running over a nest.

Rivercare group member Judith Hughey said there was also concern the nests or the birds’ food sources could be contaminated by leaking fluids from vehicles.

“Once you get leaching of oil, radiator fluid, brake fluid, all of those [things], none of that is going to be any good.”