Govt to spend $35m on safety improvements for North Canterbury highway

SH1 between Woodend and Waikuku will get a $35m upgrade. (file photo)

The Government has announced plans to spend $35 million on improving the safety of a highway that runs through the Woodend and Waikuku townships in North Canterbury.

The plans were unveiled on Wednesday by local government associate minister Kieran McAnulty, who was in Waimakariri after an invitation from mayor Dan Gordon.

The money will be spent on safety improvements that include widening road centre lines, adding flexible median safety barriers, new traffic lights, roundabouts, and highway access lanes for certain intersections.

Detailed design, property purchases, and consenting processes are the next stage of the work. Construction is not expected to begin until 2024.

Gordon said the safety in this stretch of the highway had been an ongoing concern for years.

Seventy-five crashes were recorded on the stretch between 2011 and 2020, which resulted in five deaths and 30 people who were seriously injured, according to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

Supplied/Waka Kotahi Kieran McAnulty, left, was in Waikmakariri on Wednesday with Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon to announce $35 million worth of safety improvements.

“I’m pleased the projects are finally confirmed and funded,” Gordon said.

But Waimakariri National MP Matt Doocey said the $35m of work had “failed to address the elephant in the room”.

That elephant was the Woodend Bypass, he said – referring to the stalled plan to reroute State Highway 1 around the town of Woodend. It was first proposed in 2013.

Doocey believed Woodend residents would be “less than impressed” with the $35m announcement.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimakariri National MP Matt Doocey says the Government has not addressed the Woodend Bypass, a major project first proposed nearly a decade ago.

“Let’s face it, the safest course of action for the residents that live along this stretch of road is to build the bypass, not spend millions on wire median ropes and cycleways,” he said.

“We continue to have the very real issue of a township being cut in two by an increasingly busy highway.”

Gordon agreed the bypass was necessary in the long-term, but said the $35m of safety improvements would be a “welcome relief” to the communities split in two by SH1.

McAnulty said the funding would reduce the risk along the “increasingly busy highway”.

Supplied/Waka Kotahi Local Government minister Kieran McAnulty says the safety improvements will reduce the risk along the busy highway.

“Resilient road networks are crucial for the economy and wellbeing of all regions, and especially for rural communities,” he said.

The funding announcement has come just days after the Government promised $6m to the district as part of a transport fund focused on alternative transport solutions, such as walking, bussing and cycling.

In Waimakariri, the $6m will go towards cycling and walking infrastructure for several projects, which include connecting Kaiapoi to Woodend through Pegasus, Tram Rd, Mandeville Rd, Railway Rd and Ellis Rd.

Some of the money will also be spent on cycle stands and signs to help people find their way through the district.

Woodend-Sefton community board chair Shona Powell said her board strongly advocated for the improvements and better cycling connections.

“It means high school students have a choice about how to get to school, commuters can safely travel by cycle, and it’s great for recreational users.”