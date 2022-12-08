Black Ferns' celebration tour touches down in Christchurch

The Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after their win in the Rugby World Cup 2021 final match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

Black Ferns players will be in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Monday as part of their national tour to celebrate their World Cup victory.

The free community event will take place in Victoria Square from 4pm-5.30pm.

Black Ferns expected to attend include Kendra Cocksedge, Alana and Chelsea Bremner, Amy Rule, Phillipa Love and Amy du Plessis.

Fans can meet their rugby heroes, get autographs and see the Rugby World Cup. The players will share their experiences during a Q&A session.

The Black Ferns captured the hearts of the nation last month by winning the World Cup, defeating England 34-31 in a dramatic final at a sold out Eden Park.

“We’re so excited to be hosting this event in collaboration with Canterbury Rugby Football Union and New Zealand Rugby,” deputy mayor Pauline Cotter said.

“This is the only event planned for the South Island, so we’re expecting a lot of fans from around the whole region to get together and celebrate with the Black Ferns.”

The Black Ferns will also visit some Christchurch schools and make an appearance at the Six60 concert at OrangeTheory Stadium on Saturday.