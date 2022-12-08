Final section of cycleway opens to connect Dyers Rd and Ferrymead Bridge

The Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway is now complete between the city and Ferrymead Bridge.

The final stage of a multimillion-dollar cycleway has opened in Christchurch, allowing cyclists to pedal between the central city and Ferrymead mostly unaffected by traffic.

The Dyers Rd to Ferrymead Bridge section of the Rapanui-Shag Rock cycleway opened on Thursday.

The section cost $7.85 million to complete, and was one of six cycle routes to benefit from the Government’s shovel-ready Covid-19 infrastructure fund.

Work on the first stage of the cycleway – part of the Christchurch City Council’s major cycle route network – began in Linwood in 2015.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch’s controversial $301 million cycleway network ramps up

* Christchurch secures $87.3m in 'shovel-ready' funding for cycleways

* $6 million section of Christchurch's coastal pathway complete



“The cycleway includes a total of 7.4km of shared paths and neighbourhood greenways, connecting three schools and pre-schools, as well as eight parks and reserves so it’s a really important link,” Heathcote Ward councillor Sara Templeton said in a statement.

The new section opened on Thursday took riders from Dyers Rd to the Ferrymead Bridge via Charlesworth Reserve, a tidal wetland home to native birds and more than 100,000 trees and shrubs.

“This hasn’t just been the construction of a cycleway,” Templeton said.

“We’ve planted upwards of 35,000 additional trees and shrubs along the route to help improve the health of Linwood Canal, as well as support local inanga or whitebait.”

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Cycle lanes used to be nothing more than a painted line on a road. Do we need more costly segregated cycleways? Stuff senior reporter Will Harvie tests them both out before giving his verdict.

A lot of work had been done to replace the failing seawall along the front of Tidal View, she said.

Streetscaping had also been done, including new picnic tables, a drinking water fountain, cycle parking, and an outdoor shower for windsurfers and foilers.

Two new signalised crossings on Humphreys Drive would provide safe crossing points for those using the cycleway, and connect the Ferrymead Bridge to Redcliffs section of the Christchurch Coastal Pathway.

“It’s exciting to think once the Coastal Pathway is complete in 2023, there will be a safe cycleway all the way from the central city to Sumner, one of our most distant suburbs,” Templeton said.

”It will make things safer and more convenient for commuters and students and will also be a fantastic recreational path.”