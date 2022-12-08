Final bronze sculptures to be installed on restored war memorial this week

The scaffolding comes down from around the War Memorial in Cathedral Square.

The final bronze statues will be reinstated on the Citizens’ War Memorial this week, with restoration of the Christchurch landmark on target for completion by Anzac Day.

The memorial is being reinstated on a new site in Cathedral Square, where the police kiosk used to be, to make way for the restored Christ Church Cathedral.

The bronze angel at the top of the stone memorial is already back in place, with a series of bronze sculptures set to be installed below the angel this week.

The scaffolding around the memorial will be removed before Christmas, then landscaping, the platform, paving, a stone wall, and steps will be completed before Anzac Day on April 25.

The bronze angel on the memorial is already in place, with more sculptures due to be installed this week.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the budget for the project was $1.5 million, but the final cost of the work would not be known until the work was finished.

The memorial was wrapped in scaffolding and plastic sheeting during the reinstatement work.

“This was to provide optimal conditions for reconstruction, for example weather protection, as construction was through winter,” he said.

“The large scaffold also had a beam and lifting hoist installed, which assisted the stonemasons in lifting the large stones.”

The large stone cross was reinstated on top of the memorial last month. Full scale Anzac Day services have not been held in Cathedral Square since the 2011 Canterbury earthquakes.