Why Christchurch rates are so high and how the council is responding

This clip shows councillor Andrei Moore's view on investigating service cuts, moments before the council voted against looking at them to reduce rates.

Christchurch residents living through the cost of living crisis will soon face another bumped up expense: their rates.

The projected rise is currently 8.9%, but this is very much a work in progress figure. A formal proposal will go out early next year, with final decisions then made by Christchurch city councillors in June 2023.

If 8.9% did go through, an average household will have to fork out an extra $277 a year. It would be the city’s sharpest rise in more than a decade.

Why are rates so high?

The council is not immune to the cost of living crisis.

It had a 5.05% rates rise planned for next year, but under-predicted the effects of record-high inflation, rising interest rates and insurance costs.

When those predictions were updated to reflect what was actually happening – along with some unavoidable compliance costs and new staff initiatives – the rates rise was suddenly at 14.6%.

The council has never before faced this level of “inflexible external costs”, head of performance management Peter Ryan said this week.

But, wait didn’t you say rates were going up by 8.9%, not 14.6%?

Yes. The 14.6% figure was the “worst-case” scenario calculated last month.

Since then, council staff have already laid out some proposed changes to get the projection down.

The council will fund its asset renewal work with slightly more borrowing than rates. An additional debt repayment of $9.2 million has been removed too. These actions have collectively saved 2.1%. Some staff-proposed initiatives were rejected, saving 1.4%. Spending on capital projects has been pegged back, shaving off 1.2%. There’s been more growth than expected, so there are more ratepayers to pay rates. That saves everyone another 0.6%. Some council staff costs will now be paid for within project budgets, which are borrowed for, saving another 0.5%.

Take all those into account, plus a tax law change that added on 0.1% and you’re at 8.9%.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mayor Phil Mauger has promised below-inflation rate rises and has a target of getting them to 3 to 4%.

Is 8.9% done and dusted?

No. This week council boss Dawn Baxendale said: “I wouldn’t want us to think [8.9%] is where we are necessarily going to end up. I think we may be able to go a little further.”

Council staff are now evaluating whether savings can be found by reducing the council’s community grants or by raising its various fees and charges.

Baxendale said getting the rates rise to as low as 5% would be “impossible”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Christchurch City Council is currently forecasting an 8.9% rates rise, but this is a work in progress figure.

Are council services on the chopping block?

No. Councillors decided this week not to investigate service cuts.

Some who supported this decision noted that service cuts were looked at during the council’s previous two budgets, with swathes of savings made in both years.

But some cuts were rejected during those budgets too.

A mid-2021 document of suggested cuts shows councillors rejected $9.2m of proposed savings for next year. Adopting those would knock nearly 1.5 percentage points off the 8.9% rise.

Some councillors felt at the very least cuts needed to be considered.

“I honestly don’t feel like we’ve got much choice and that we have to do this,” councillor Andrei Moore said. “[It’s] not that we want to, we kind of have to.”

“I don’t have an expectation to do wholesale level of services cuts, but I think that [the information] has to be considered,” councillor James Gough said.