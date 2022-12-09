Riverside landowners concerned about increase in threats, damage from 4WD users

Landowners living on the banks of the Waipara River in North Canterbury fear for their safety due to the threatening and dangerous behaviour of off-road drivers.

Part of a North Canterbury river has become “completely lawless” due to threatening and dangerous behaviour from off-road drivers, concerned locals say.

Landowners whose properties extend to the centre of the Waipara River fear for their safety as increasing numbers of 4WD and ATV users ignore river rules and drive through private property.

The Waipara River Management Strategy allows off-roaders to access the river upstream of the Stringers Rd bridge during the first weekend of every month, but a local resident, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said 10 to 12 drivers could be spotted there on any other weekend too.

A meeting was held with Hurunui District Council staff, concerned landowners, the Waipara Rivercare Group, police and Mike Sheppard, the chairperson of the Combined 4WD Clubs, at the start of November.

Landowners recounted behaviour such as damage to farm property, fires, firearms, drug use, large convoys of oversized, noisy and modified 4WDs and ATVs, drink-driving, poaching, and trespassing.

The meeting was chaired by Rima Herber, who facilitates the rivercare group and is the Hurunui District Council’s water and land co-ordinator.

She said the “level of aggression” being directed to landowners was “concerning”.

“It’s a wild west out there, it’s completely lawless.”

Hurunui District Council's Water and Land Co-ordinator Rima Herber says the Waipara River area has become "lawless".

Herber said the vehicles used on the river were often not legal or roadworthy, but were meant to be, even on the river.

“The police hadn't realised how bad things have got. People had tried to make contact with them in the past and had little luck so they've literally given up – partly because police don’t have a 4WD vehicle, so they couldn't go after them.”

The Waipara River Management Strategy, which was created in 2008 in response to antisocial behaviour along the river, would be revisited following the meeting, and police and the river ranger planned to have more of a presence in the area, Herber said.

Sheppard said the landowners concerns were “valid” and he was afraid an increase in people taking up 4WDing for recreation were not aware of the existing rules.

“From a Combined 4WD Club point of view, all our members have followed the strategy.

“We’re responsible and we try to do things the right way, but we’re constantly let down by the 4WD boy racer group, who treat everything like it’s theirs to trash.”

Sheppard said the club was “happy to support the council” and hoped an educational campaign on responsible 4WD etiquette could help ensure access was not cut off for everyone.

Four-wheel-drivers ignored warning signs about rare birds and flocked to Canterbury's Ashley River for 'Crate Day'.

Herber said it was becoming “less and less acceptable” for people to drive around natural environments causing damage, “especially in the rivers”.

Last Saturday, 70 4WDs were reported at the Ashley River as a large group gathered to celebrate Crate Day – an unofficial celebration to mark the start of summer.

Some people in the group reportedly drove recklessly and at high speeds in a protected conservation area.

Department of Conservation (DOC) staff assessed the area on Thursday to check for any damage to the nesting sites of endangered black-fronted terns and banded dotterels.

A large group of 4WDers were at the Ashley River on Saturday, an area where several endangered native bird species nest.

DOC North Canterbury senior biodiversity ranger Sandy Wong said there was no evidence of dead adult birds, but the effect of the group’s disturbance was not to be underestimated.

“It's more than just the birds, it's the whole conservation values, landscape and the whole package,” Wong said.

“Once they’re disturbed, you have possibly lost a population, and you still have environmental pollutants from vehicles in the rivers as well.”