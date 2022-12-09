Paraglider airlifted to hospital after incident at well-known flying spot
A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a well-known flying spot in Christchurch.
Firefighters were called to Godley Head in Sumner about 7.20pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said.
Four fire trucks attended as well as one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
A St John spokesperson said the injured paraglider was treated and flown to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition.
