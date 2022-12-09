Paraglider airlifted to hospital after incident at well-known flying spot

A paraglider was flown to Christchurch hospital after an incident at Godley Head on Thursday evening. (File photo)

A paraglider has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at a well-known flying spot in Christchurch.

Firefighters were called to Godley Head in Sumner about 7.20pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

Four fire trucks attended as well as one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said the injured paraglider was treated and flown to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter in a moderate condition.

