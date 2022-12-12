Phil Mauger's $1m roving footpath fix-it crew backed by council staff

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger wanted a roving footpath crew. He’s one step closer to getting it. (File photo)

Council staff are backing an idea from Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger to establish a roving maintenance crew who can fix up the city’s damaged footpaths.

A residents’ survey from earlier this year found just 35% of Christchurch residents were satisfied with footpath condition.

The city’s footpaths depreciate by about $7 million a year, but this year the council has only $1.4m for maintenance and $2.6m for full upgrades on its books.

By comparison, Wellington and Dunedin each spend between $4m and $5m annually on full upgrades, despite having fewer footpaths.

Mauger promised an “in-house roving maintenance crew” to fix up footpaths during his local body election campaign.

Council staff are now recommending a similar idea: two roving crews, but staffed by contractors.

The crews could be operational within six months and are estimated to cost ratepayers $750,000 to $1m a year.

That would bump rates up by another 0.16% – and next year’s projected rise is already sitting at 8.9%, which is higher than inflation.

Mauger previously promised to keep rates below inflation and publicly set a target of between 3 and 4%.

On Friday, Mauger said the staff’s recommended option was great.

“We could have a group of people under way much sooner who are more proactively going around and fixing what they see in front of them.”

Mauger said footpath issues made up 50% to 60% of the complaints he got as a councillor.

“Anything that helps get our footpaths fixed quicker is a good thing, especially if it also makes them safer.”

Asked about the costs, Mauger said he wanted to look at existing council budgets and what changes could be made.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch city councillors will meet on Wednesday to discuss the roving crews.

“We have to have a serious look at this during the wider [2023/24 council budget] discussion.”

City councillors will meet this week to discuss the roving crews.

Staff have recommended councillors agree to further planning and costing work, with a final decision to be made as part of next year’s budget.

The budget will be adopted in June.

Council staff said the two contractor crews would “essentially be firefighting”.

In time, they would lead to fewer resident complaints and more people happy with the condition of footpaths.

Staff did look at the viability of three alternative options:

Throwing more money at the current footpath budget;

Tweaking existing contracts;

A roving crew, but staffed by council employees.

They said upping the footpath budget would not lift resident satisfaction, tweaking existing contracts could jeopardise a Government subsidy, and a council-staffed crew could cost ratepayers four times as much as the contractor option.

Council staff said footpath condition was “consistently seen as an area for improvement”.

Lifting resident satisfaction with footpaths would require additional funding and could not be absorbed into “business as usual budgets”, staff said.

Improving satisfaction would also benefit the climate. Staff believed it would reduce people’s “perceived barriers” for walking or biking when taking short trips.

The council receives between 1300 and 1800 complaints about footpaths each year.

The city is estimated to have about 2800km of footpaths.