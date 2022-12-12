New arts hub in central Christchurch provides much needed studio space

A central Christchurch youth hostel has been transformed into a new arts hub, providing much needed affordable studio space for the city’s artists.

Toi Auaha has taken over the former YHA building on the corner of Worcester Blvd and Rolleston Ave. The building, which used to be known as Rolleston House, officially opened on Friday.

It has 17 new tenants who will use the studio space for everything from painting to fashion design, and weaving to writing.

The centre is run by the Christchurch City Council, which has owned the building for several years.

The project is being funded from a $900,000 Government grant given to the council to help the arts recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money from the Cultural Sector Innovation Fund is part of the Government’s $374 million nationwide funding package to support the arts.

Kiri Jarden, the city council’s principal arts adviser, said the project was also supported by the Rata Foundation and Creative NZ.

The new arts hub will cost $40,000 a year for three years.

“That means we can cover the costs of this building while it is setting up and bedding in,’’ Jarden said.

After the first three years, the project should generate enough revenue to support itself financially, she said.

The rent for the studio spaces ranges from $50 to $120 a week. The tenants, who can stay for a maximum of three years, were selected by an independent panel.

Jarden said affordable studio space was in short supply in central Christchurch, so the new building was essential.

“Post-quake, a lot of studio space was lost and we have never really recovered it.

“The central city is largely rebuilding back with A-grade office and retail space, which is not at the price point for an affordable studio.”

She said the building was perfect for studio space as it had large windows, plenty of light and a heating system for the winter.

“We hope that Toi Auaha will prove itself to be one of the jewels in our creative crown here in Christchurch.”

The new arts hub is part of the council’s Toi Ōtautahi arts strategy, which aims to help creativity flourish in the city.

As well as the $900,000 in Government money, the strategy also has joint funding of $450,000 over three years from the Rata Foundation and Creative New Zealand.

Other initiatives include a mentoring scheme for nine Christchurch screenwriters, a project where five local musicians work with producers, professional development classes for artists at the Physics Room gallery, and a theatre skills development scheme at the Little Andromeda theatre.