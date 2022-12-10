Cantabrians more generous this year despite the cost of living crisis, charity says

Kiwis are worried about being able to afford presents for their children this Christmas and are putting plans to celebrate on hold as the cost of living crisis deepens.

Some are cutting back on spending – despite feeling the pressure to give at this time of year – and are picking up extra shifts at work to be able to pay for everything.

Others are ditching traditional holidays as they tighten their purse strings, or are putting off paying bills to give their children the Christmas they want.

But many have still found the ability to dig deep into their pockets to give to those most in need over Christmas.

Charities supporting some of Christchurch’s lowest income families say they have had more support than ever, meaning they can give out hundreds of gifts and more than 1500 food hampers.

Despite this, research by Stuff has found many people are changing their habits this year as the cost of living spirals.

In a survey of over 2000 respondents, 91% said they planned to celebrate Christmas, but 75% wanted to reduce their spending, either by spending less money per gift or buying fewer presents.

People who identified as being in a lower income household were more likely to say they didn’t want anything for Christmas.

Christmas will look different for some this year as cost of living increases bite.

In Christchurch, Jason Shen said he would normally be holidaying during the Christmas season with his family of four.

But after seeing his weekly grocery bill jump from about $200 to upwards of $300, he said the funds to travel weren’t there any more.

“We’re looking at going to smaller places with lower priced gifts, because we've got less spare money in our pockets.

“Normally we’d get the kids multiples [of presents], but probably not this year.”

Shen said it was concerning because he considered they were “doing OK” financially, with two incomes in the household, but “it’s getting harder”.

Some families are buying fewer presents this year to keep costs under control.

Another Christchurch resident, Andrea Juhasz, who has an 11-year-old daughter, said she was trying to “wrangle deals” ahead of the festive season.

“I have a child and you want to give them the best Christmas, so you stretch yourself and put off bills ... and hopefully I can pay for them in January.

“I try to make Christmas more about the little things and the traditions so you can get away with chocolates and cookies.”

The picture is similar across the country.

The Christmas Toy run in Christchurch in November collected toys for the City Mission to hand out to children in need.

Research firm Toluna found two-thirds of respondents to a survey said the rising cost of living was affecting their plans to celebrate Christmas this year, with 17% stating they would like to spend less.

More than 35% of the 520 Kiwis surveyed said they were stressed about not having enough money to buy gifts, but expectations around giving made them feel obliged to spend.

About 85% said rising costs had affected how much they could spend on Christmas, while a fifth said they had decided not to spend on big-ticket items for children and grandchildren because of financial strain.

One in 10 also said they would pick up extra shifts at work to cover costs over the festive period, while 60% said inflation had affected their summer travel plans, and 30% said it would mean they would have to attend fewer events.

Charities like Family Works South Canterbury are gearing out to give out even more food parcels than usual in the lead up to Christmas.

Financial coach Shula Newland said people often “buried their heads in the sand” at Christmas and were determined to do what they could for their kids.

“Then they're hit with the hangover the next year. People don’t necessarily think that rationally. You need to remember it's only one day.”

Helping those in need

While many Kiwis are trying to save on Christmas spending, it hasn’t stopped them from giving to people in need.

Christchurch charities are reporting donor lists at capacity, and say the cost of living crisis has compelled some people to give more than once this year.

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines says the organisation is collecting gifts for children right up until Christmas.

It meant children from some of the city’s lowest income families may get more than one present each, according to Christchurch City Missioner Corrine Haines.​

Santa will be handing out the gifts on Christmas Day in a closed-door event for households that have previously used the mission’s services, such as the food bank and addiction support.

Haines said it ensured Christchurch children in most need were supported, and the organisation expected to collect about 250 gifts by the big day.

“We’re collecting right up until Christmas ... generally speaking, I believe people have been more supportive than ever before.”

In lieu of its traditional Christmas Day lunch, the mission will distribute about 1700 food hampers across five days.

For a week, the stretch of Hereford St near the mission will have traffic management in place, blocking one lane for the approximately 350 cars that visit each day.

Christchurch Methodist Mission is also distributing food hampers and presents this year. Its list of donors reached capacity in November, with many of the 120 volunteers offering to support more than one household.

A spokesperson said 165 households were identified as being in need on Christmas Day, those who had used the mission’s services before. They were identified as early as September, then interviewed to find out what dietary requirements and gift ideas they had.

Volunteers and households were then matched in November, allowing plenty of time for people to assemble hampers.