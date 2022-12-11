Gun shots heard in Christchurch suburb two nights in a row

Hammond Place in Christchurch occurred two nights in a row of reported gun fire.

Gun shots were reported in Spreydon both Friday and Saturday night in Christchurch over the weekend.

Police said they were called to Hammond Place at about 10.30pm on Saturday after a report of shots fired.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries and no arrests have been made.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing – including establishing whether there is a link to the incident on the same street the previous night,” the spokesperson said.

On Friday night, police were called to the same street at about the same time.

Police were alerted to shots fired at about 10.25pm Friday night. Police said there were no injuries involved and inquiries into the circumstances of the first incident were also ongoing.

Hammond Place is just 1km away from Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium, where Six60 performed their stadium tour show Saturday night.