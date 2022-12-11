House riddled with bullet holes as gun violence sees shots fired at four homes over two nights

Police investigate after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday evenings, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

A property was left riddled with bullet holes as two consecutive nights of gun violence saw shots fired at four homes in suburban Christchurch, one mistakenly.

Police said on Sunday they are investigating four incidents over the past two days in which homes were shot at.

One home is believed to have been targeted by mistake, but no one was injured in any of the incidents.

Alden Williams/Stuff Officers examining the home in Hammond Place for evidence.

Police are also worried there could be more violence tonight, and are putting extra officers in cars out on the streets.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police were called to properties on Hammond Pl in Spreydon and Gayhurst Rd in Dallington at about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, between 10.30pm and 11pm, they were called to Hammond Pl – the same house as the previous night – again and also to Broadbent St in Riccarton, where police tape remained outside the property on Sunday.

Hammond Pl is just 1km away from Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium, where Six60 performed their stadium tour show Saturday night.

Wells said shots were fired at the properties in each of the incidents.

Officers at a house on Hammond Pl could be seen examining a window with three bullet holes through it, with another four in the wood panelling above.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred.

“In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address,” Wells said.

Alden Williams/Stuff A police officer stands outside a house in Broadbent St in Riccarton, Christchurch on Sunday morning. The property was one of four across the city shot at during two nights of gun violence.

He said those responsible were not randomly shooting at good people, they were targeted attacks, apart from the mistaken identity.

Residents in Hammond Pl were nervous about what had happened.

Brynn Lewis, who lives near the house that was targeted, said he heard “bangs” on Friday night and assumed they were fireworks.

“There was no extra bang afterwards like with firecrackers, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“That’s actually quite worrying knowing it was right there [at the end of his driveway]. How are these people getting these guns?”

Another neighbour, William Willis, was walking home from a gig just after 11pm on Saturday when he saw six police cars come screaming around the corner into his street.

“My partner heard it and she said it definitely sounded like gunshots,” Willis said.

Adele Haumu said she heard the action but didn’t believe anything malicious could happen in their street.

“I heard it both nights and I thought each time it sounded like a gun but told myself, ‘don’t be stupid’.

“I had all my windows and doors open because I was listening to the [Six60] concert.”

In Broadbent St, Madeline Maglangit​ said she heard no signs of gunfire Saturday night whilst watching television at home with her 4-year-old son.

Maglangit said the police presence down her street on Sunday left her feeling uneasy.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t hear it too, I would have been so anxious,” she said.

Wells said he wanted to send a clear message to the people responsible for this behaviour.

“We won't tolerate this level of violence in our communities.

“We are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account by putting them before the courts.”

Anyone with information about any of the four incidents is urged to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 221210/6364.

People can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.