Residents scared to put out bins and extra police on streets after two nights of gun violence

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday evenings, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

Residents of suburban Christchurch are braced for more gun violence after four homes were peppered with bullets in a series of late-night shootings.

Houses in three different parts of the city were left riddled with bullet holes after two nights of gun violence saw shots fired at four homes, one targeted mistakenly.

No one was injured, but on Sunday evening neighbours were hunkering down, fearful of another night of crime.

Police, concerned about the possibility of more incidents, have put extra officers out on the streets to reassure scared residents and try to catch the culprits.

READ MORE:

* Suspect found dead after four injured in Washington DC street shooting

* Police called to reports of gun shots from vehicle in Christchurch

* Christchurch shooting: Community comes together a week after gunman 'disrupted' their lives



There have been no arrests, and people living near the homes that were shot at said they were fearful.

Brynn Lewis, who lives near a house in Hammond Pl, Spreydon, that was left with at least three bullet holes in a window and four in the wood panelling above it, said he felt “a bit wary” on Sunday evening.

Alden Williams/Stuff Officers examining a home in Hammond Place for evidence.

“It feels daunting to put the bins out.”

Lewis said he heard “bangs” on Friday night and assumed they were fireworks.

“There was no extra bang afterwards like with firecrackers, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“That’s actually quite worrying knowing it was right there [at the end of his driveway]. How are these people getting these guns?”

The violence unfolded in four separate late-night incidents at the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police were called to properties on Hammond Pl in Spreydon and Gayhurst Rd in Dallington at about 10.30pm on Friday.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police investigate after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday evenings, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

On Saturday, between 10.30pm and 11pm, they were called to Hammond Pl – the same house as the previous night – again and also to Broadbent St in Riccarton.

Hammond Pl is just 1km away from Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium, where Six60 performed their stadium tour show Saturday night.

Wells said shots were fired at the properties in each of the incidents.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred, a spokesperson saying officers on Sunday evening were still piecing together what had happened.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz.

“In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address,” Wells said.

He said those responsible were not randomly shooting at good people, they were targeted attacks, apart from the mistaken identity.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Police are yet to make any arrests after homes in three different Christchurch suburbs were targeted over the weekend.

Residents in Hammond Pl were nervous about what had happened.

Another neighbour, William Willis, was walking home from a gig just after 11pm on Saturday when he saw six police cars come screaming around the corner into his street.

“My partner heard it and she said it definitely sounded like gunshots,” Willis said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Officers examining a property in Hammond Pl, Spreydon. Extra police are out on the streets on Sunday night to reassure frightened members of the public.

Adele Haumu said she heard the action but didn’t believe anything malicious could happen in their street.

“I heard it both nights and I thought each time it sounded like a gun but told myself, ‘don’t be stupid’.

“I had all my windows and doors open because I was listening to the [Six60] concert.”

In Broadbent St, Madeline Maglangit​ said she heard no signs of gunfire Saturday night whilst watching television at home with her 4-year-old son.

Maglangit said the police presence down her street on Sunday left her feeling uneasy.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t hear it too, I would have been so anxious,” she said.

Wells said he wanted to send a clear message to the people responsible for this behaviour.

Alden Williams/Stuff A police officer stands outside a house in Broadbent St in Riccarton, Christchurch on Sunday morning. The property was one of four across the city shot at during two nights of gun violence.

“We won't tolerate this level of violence in our communities.

“We are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account by putting them before the courts.”

Anyone with information about any of the four incidents is urged to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 221210/6364.

People can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.