Christchurch's new all-singing, all-dancing Christmas parade gives life to tired floats

Mainfreight Christmas Show parade director Jason Reekers has spent a year refurbishing the floats with the help of a small team of volunteers.

Christchurch’s Christmas parade is back after a two-year hiatus – in a new location and with some spruced-up floats.

For the first time in about 20 years, the 70-year-old elephant will move unaided in the parade and water will once again squirt from his trunk.

Alice’s tea cup will spin, the Lego robot will light up and his arms will move – just as they used to many years ago.

Children will get a spray of water from the spout of Pinocchio’s whale and Superman will fly again by himself. Even the Buzzy Bee’s wings will turn.

READ MORE:

* Parade's ageing floats get a sprinkle of Christmas magic

* Christchurch Santa parade to return as a free event following backlash to $15-a-seat show

* Christchurch's Santa parade will return this year, but not to the city's streets



There is also a new float this year for fans of a certain boy wizard.

It is all thanks to the hard work of a small team of volunteers, led by parade director Jason Reekers.

They have worked all year to give the beloved floats a long-overdue makeover. Many were riddled with borer and needed extensive work.

The parade, now in its 75th year, has been sponsored by Mainfreight in honour of its co-founder Neil Graham, who died in 2015.

It will be held at the Canterbury A&P Showgrounds off Curletts Rd on Sunday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Lego float performers put the finishing touches on their routine.

More than 500 people are expected to take part in the all-singing, all-dancing parade, which has 65 entries including 23 floats.

There will be the traditional brass bands, pipe bands and cultural groups.

Gates open at 11am and the show will kick off at 2pm, and last for about 40 minutes, as the floats make their way around the 1.25 kilometre circuit. Entry is free, but donations will be accepted throughout the event.

Reekers is encouraging people to get there early to ensure they get a car park and to take advantage of the 35 food vendors on site, carnival rides and Christmas market.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The new Chitty Chitty Bang Bang float will include performers from the cast of Matilda.

A free Santa shuttle will leave regularly from outside the bus exchange on Lichfield St from about 10.30am on Sunday.

Reekers, who performed as Ronald McDonald in the parade for 22 years, took over as director last year.

In June, he announced the parade would become an indoor show at the Christchurch Arena, at a cost of $15 a seat, but that idea was dumped following strong public backlash.

The Christchurch Children’s Christmas Parade Trust decided against holding it on city streets because many were no longer suitable for a parade – they were too narrow, had tram lines above them or were too busy to close off.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF The Christchurch Christmas Parade reinvents itself - again. Parade director Jason Reekers explains how the free event will look like after plans for a show at the Christchurch Arena were vetoed.(First published July 2022)

The showgrounds would become the parade’s permanent new home, and from next year it would be held on the last Sunday of November, Reekers said.

It was on December 18 this year due to other events being booked at the grounds. There was no postponement date, so the event would go head unless the weather was extreme, Reekers said.

The trust has managed to find about $185,000 to hold the event. It has also gained enough funding to cover its annual running costs of about $230,000.

It has received money from Christchurch City Council, the Mainland Foundation, Air Rescue Services and Aotearoa Gaming Trust.