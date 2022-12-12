Woman who lost both parents in her 20s helps others navigate grief at Christmas

Grief coach Sarah Robb started Christmas Connection to help people struggling through the festive period. Messages are written on wooden Christmas decoration and burnt on Christmas Eve, so they can be passed over to loved ones in spirit.

Christmas can be an exciting, joyful and happy time for many, but for others it can be painful, upsetting and triggering.

One Christchurch woman who knows that pain all too well has come up with an initiative to help people through what can be one of the trickiest times of the year.

Sarah Robb, 30, lost both her parents while she was in her 20s. She spent years hating Christmas, grieving for her mum and dad and longing to connect with them.

“Then one day I thought to myself, ‘either I can go through the rest of my life hating Christmas, or I can start something that will help other people’, and that’s how Christmas Connection was born.”

While in her third year of studying psychology at the University of Otago, Robb received a phone call from her mum telling her dad had died after falling from a balcony at a family holiday home.

“At the age of 20 obviously that was shocking news, and being a student in Dunedin meant that I didn’t really manage the grief very well,” she said.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Robb also recently wrote a book about grief called Farewell.

A few years later, Robb was 26 and on her OE in Colombia when she received a phone call from her brother.

He told her their mum had had a brain aneurysm, and she needed to get back to New Zealand.

“We had 10 days in ICU with mum, but she didn’t survive. The world of grief started from there.”

In the six months after her mum died, Robb felt there was something more for her.

“I knew I was someone who had lost both parents really early, but I wasn’t going to let it define me.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The wooden Christmas decorations will be on display for the month of December.

She went to Australia and studied trauma and the unconscious mind to help unpack what had happened in her own life, so she could help others.

Two years ago, Robb started her business, Spring with Sarah, to support people through loss and grief.

“I feel like my parents died so that I could do this and yes, there’s a lot of grief still there, but I look at the wider scope and there are so many people that need tools and access to resources.”

Robb helps people navigate their grief rather than suppress it.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Robb writes each message sent in on a wooden decoration.

“I’ve learnt so much on my journey, why would I not give it back?”

The idea of Christmas Connection came from her own experience of hating Christmas.

“For many years after mum and dad had died, when Christmas would come around, it would trigger all the grief and all the emotions,” Robb said.

She wanted a way to connect with her parents at Christmas and thought others might feel the same way about their loved ones.

The initiative provides people the opportunity to write their loved ones a message, which are written on a wooden Christmas decoration and displayed throughout December.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Robb started the initiative a year ago to help others deal with their grief at a tricky time of year.

They will then be burnt on Christmas Eve, so the messages can be “passed over” to loved ones in spirit.

“With the burning of the wood, my belief is that nothing can be destroyed in life, it can only be transformed into something else,” Robb said.

After starting Christmas Connection last year Robb said she could see the impact it had, and hopes it can do the same this year.

“My personal belief is that [our loved ones] are around us, especially at this time, and so being able to have a small connection with them is really important. It’s been super-healing for me,” she said.

People can send submit their messages to Robb via this link.