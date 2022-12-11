Meet the champion dog handler - who's allergic to dogs

Champion junior dog handler Charly Houtos, 18, is off to compete at Crufts in England next year. But she just happens to be allergic to dogs.

Charly Houtos​ is off to England next year to represent New Zealand as the country’s best junior dog handler – and one thing she won't be forgetting to pack is her antihistamines.

The 18-year-old has taken the top spot at the Junior Dog Handler nationals, qualifying to compete on the international stage at Crufts against 39 other countries in Birmingham.

It’s an unlikely love affair for Houtos and the dogs she shows, because she’s significantly allergic to them.

“I just have to be in the same room as dogs and my eyes go puffy.

“I can’t stop sneezing, I just itch everywhere, and I'll have to go home and put a cold flannel on my face, Still to this day it's the exact same,” she said.

Houtos, who lives in Shirley, Christchurch, describes herself as a late bloomer to the breeding show world, only starting accidentally when she was 11 after her nana popped a hip whilst in the ring during a show.

Houtos jumped in and finished the routine – and picked up a championship title.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Champion junior dog handler Charly Houtos with Tobi the shiba inu, who has been her best friend for more than three years despite giving her an allergic reaction.

“The others have been showing since they started walking, but I only came into it six years ago,” Houtos said.

“I was the fresh one, I was older, but everyone just liked my handling and how I have a bond with the dogs before the show.”

Growing up, Houtos was jealous of her older brother Blake, who handled dogs for years before she set foot inside a show ring, and said she would always go home “all flared up” after watching her brother’s shows.

Houtos takes a strong liquid antihistamine as well as a tablet to try and get a “double dose” of relief from her allergies so she can perform.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Houtos started handling dogs when she was 11, and considers herself to be a late bloomer to the dog-showing world.

“I've had skin prick testing my whole life and I still come up in big lumps that I’m allergic to dogs, fur, dander, grass and everything – I’m just the problem child,” she said.

“I could take a whole suitcase just of my medical stuff at this point.”

Despite her discomfort, Houtos said the bond she shares with her dogs trumps any allergic reaction, and she can never resist when her dogs jump for a cuddle, she just “has to let it happen”.

Houtos mainly shows cavaliers, rottweilers, shibas and samoyeds, but Tobi the shiba inu, who she’s been showing and working with for more than three years, may have her unofficial favourite title.

“He’s great and he goes just everywhere with me,” Houtos said.

Competing at Crufts is a pinnacle event, described as the largest show of its kind in the world.

The event kicks off in March 2023 featuring entries from 40 countries.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Houtos’ furry friend Tobi is a shiba inu. Houtos mainly shows cavaliers, rottweilers, shibas and samoyeds.

Participants do not show their own dogs but instead pick a breed and are allocated a dog – Houtos has chosen to show a shiba inu, a breed of Japanese hunting dog.

Houtos said she was “really nervous” to perform against a group of entries four times bigger than she’s used to. The national Junior Dog Handler final in October that she won featured 10 finalists.

Judges’ criteria range from the look and breed of the dog, to the way the handlers handle thm – their bond, communication, and how they listen and respond to the handler.

The Houtos family has set up a Givealittle page to help fund her trip to Crufts.