National candidate Dale Stephens to have another go at winning Christchurch Central

Dale Stephens will be up against Labour’s incumbent Duncan Webb for the Christchurch Central seat.

Dale Stephens has been selected as National’s Christchurch Central candidate for next year’s general election.

Stephens (Te Rarawa), a director of Māori Partnership at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise and chairperson of NZ Māori Tourism, will attempt for a second time to unseat incumbent Labour MP Duncan Webb.

The 62-year-old lost to Webb at the 2020 election, gaining 9833 votes to Webb’s 23,931.

He has six children, went to St Andrew’s College and is a former police officer.

Stephens said he had spent his career focused on delivering outcomes, most recently helping local businesses grow their presence on the world stage.

“I want to use those skills to deliver for Christchurch Central on the issues that matter to them.”

He said like every New Zealander, people in Christchurch Central wanted to see actions and follow-through on the issues that matter.