‘Everything hurts’: Christchurch woman running for endometriosis sufferers finishes 650km mission

Folded over in pain, extreme endometriosis cramps were not part of the plan for Harriet Watson on day two.

Over a gruelling eight days, Harriet Watson accomplished what she had set out to achieve – 650 km of running and biking along tough West Coast terrain while raising money and awareness of endometriosis.

Watson is one of the 120,000 girls and women in New Zealand – that’s about one in 10 – affected by the condition, which causes tissue similar to that which lines the uterus, the endometrium, to grow outside the uterus.

In the 24 hours leading up to the start line, the realisation of what was going to be a “pretty long way” started to sink in for Watson.

It was worth the early start on the first day, December 2, as she set out on the Greenhills Loop Track at Pūponga on the West Coast, the first 20km run on her journey, accompanied by her dad.

“It was the most magnificent scenery I have ever seen. There was no one else on the track, it was mind-blowingly beautiful,” Watson said

The next day did not go as well as unexpected, her endometriosis leaving her doubled over in pain from bad cramps.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Harriet Watson has endometriosis, but she has found running helps ease the intense pain that comes with it.

“It made it really rough. I was emotional and wrecked, but I think it was important to capture that part of the story, so people could know even with endometriosis doing this was still possible.”

Watson “trundled” along for 13 hours along the Heaphy Track, wondering “how on earth” she was going to complete her feat.

That evening brought some respite, as locals at the Last Resort Cafe and Bar in Karamea cooked her some whitebait patties.

Juan Noba/Supplied Watson reached Heaven’s Door on the Old Ghost Road.

On day three, her support team – her mum and dad – swapped places and Watson and her mum biked the Karamea Bluffs into Seddonville.

“I took that as processing time, I needed to re-engage my brain to prepare myself for the Old Ghost Road track the next day.”

After a pep talk and some tactical planning with her coach the night before, Watson strapped on her running shoes at 4am on day four to run the 85km, 3000m ascent of the Old Ghost Road, joined by her flatmates.

The 16 hours on foot and more than 100,000 steps turned out to be the “best day of the whole trip,” Watson said.

Juan Noba/Supplied Watson had a range of supporters along the way including her parents.

The next day, what was supposed to be a recovery, was a 104km bike ride with a “solid” headwind the whole way.

On day six some friends, Watson’s brother and his partner joined her for the final run up the Paparoa Track.

It was along the track that she ran into a couple of other endometriosis sufferers who had heard about what she was doing.

“It was actually really emotional,” she said.

Watson shared her story with anybody she met along the way, raising awareness for the condition.

With every part of her “screaming” by the end of the run, Watson was relieved to see her mum waiting at the end of the track.

Juan Noba/Supplied Some friends from Cycle Journeys joined her for the last leg of the West Coast Wilderness Trail.

The final two days were a 25km bike ride into Greymouth followed by two days along the West Coast Wilderness Trail.

She said a highlight was the “amazing” West Coast locals showing her support the whole way.

What had been a week of “gorgeous” weather turned into heavy rain for the final leg of the adventure.

A teary Watson pedalled the final 12km as fast as her tired legs would allow, eager to finish on what was her 23rd birthday, December 9.

She celebrated with a long hot shower, followed by a burger and chips at the Ross Pub. Two mouthfuls of gin and tonic were enough to go to straight to her head, so she stuck to water and climbed into bed by 9pm.

She woke up the next day feeling “odd” about not having to be anywhere and walking “a little funny.”

“It hasn’t all really sunk in yet. I couldn’t have done it without the people around me.”

Watson has raised more than $11,000 for Endometriosis New Zealand.