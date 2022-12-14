Armed police raid homes after shootings in suburban Christchurch

Armed police raided properties in Christchurch on Wednesday after houses in three different parts of the city were shot at during two nights of gun violence.

Police have searched properties in two Christchurch suburbs following a series of shootings at homes in the city over the weekend.

Armed officers carried out two search warrants on Wednesday morning in relation to several firearms incidents in the city on Friday and Saturday, said Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells.

The raids happened in Wigram and Kaiapoi.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday evenings, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

Police are speaking to several people in relation to the incidents and inquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE:

* Residents scared to put out bins and extra police on streets after two nights of gun violence

* Fleeing driver arrested for shooting at police in Hamilton

* Man conspired with Comancheros gang to import 600kg of meth



Stuff understands the shootings are related to a man who was recently released from prison.

Houses in three different parts of the city were left riddled with bullet holes after two nights of gun violence saw shots fired at four homes, one targeted mistakenly.

Stuff Police carried out a search warrant at a property on Brian Keogh Lane, Wigram following a spate of shootings at homes in Christchurch over the weekend.

The violence unfolded in four separate late-night incidents at the weekend and no one was injured.

Wells said police were called to properties on Hammond Place in Spreydon and Gayhurst Rd in Dallington at about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, between 10.30pm and 11pm, they were called to Hammond Place – the same house as the previous night – again and also to Broadbent St in Riccarton.

Wells said shots were fired at the properties in each of the incidents.

Brynn Lewis, who lives near the house in Hammond Pl, Spreydon, that was left with at least three bullet holes in a window and four in the wood panelling above it, earlier said it was “worrying” the violence happened so close to him at the end of his driveway.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff This house in Hammond Place, Spreydon, was left with at least three bullet holes in a window and four in the wood panelling above it.

Wells said on Sunday that those responsible were not randomly shooting at good people, they were targeted attacks, apart from the mistaken identity.

“In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address,” Wells said