Arrests after armed police raid homes and gang pad over shootings in suburban Christchurch

Police have raided a gang pad linked to the Tribesmen in Tanner St, Woolston as part of their investigation into a spate of shootings that saw homes in suburban Christchurch targeted over the weekend.

Police have searched several properties, raided a gang pad and made several arrests as part of an investigation into a series of shootings at homes in Christchurch over the weekend.

Shortly before midday on Wednesday officers raided a property linked to the Tribesmen in Tanner St, Woolston, and members of the gang are thought to have been involved in the incidents.

Police dogs were used at the premises, and one man was seen being led away in handcuffs by police.

Stuff A police dog was used in the raid, which happened shortly before midday on Wednesday.

Another operation was carried out at Mathers Rd in Hoon Hay, and earlier in the day armed officers carried out two search warrants in Wigram and Kaiapoi in relation to the firearms incidents in the city on Friday and Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Residents scared to put out bins and extra police on streets after two nights of gun violence

* Fleeing driver arrested for shooting at police in Hamilton

* Man conspired with Comancheros gang to import 600kg of meth



Stuff One man was led away in handcuffs by police after the search warrant in Woolston.

Police are speaking to several people in relation to the incidents and inquiries are ongoing.

Stuff understands the shootings are related to a man who was recently released from prison.

Several men had been arrested, a police spokesperson said, and charges are being considered.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday evenings, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

Houses in three different parts of the city were left riddled with bullet holes after two nights of gun violence saw shots fired at four homes, one targeted mistakenly.

The violence unfolded in four separate late-night incidents at the weekend and no one was injured.

Stuff Armed police raided properties in Christchurch on Wednesday after houses in three different parts of the city were shot at during two nights of gun violence.

Wells said police were called to properties on Hammond Place in Spreydon and Gayhurst Rd in Dallington at about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, between 10.30pm and 11pm, they were called to Hammond Place – the same house as the previous night – again and also to Broadbent St in Riccarton.

Wells said shots were fired at the properties in each of the incidents.

Stuff Police carried out a search warrant at a property on Brian Keogh Lane, Wigram on Wednesday morning.

Brynn Lewis, who lives near the house in Hammond Pl, Spreydon, that was left with at least three bullet holes in a window and four in the wood panelling above it, earlier said it was “worrying” the violence happened so close to him at the end of his driveway.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said on Sunday that those responsible were not randomly shooting at good people, they were targeted attacks, apart from the mistaken identity.

“In one case, we believe a property has been wrongly targeted, as our inquiries have determined a connection with a nearby address,” Wells said