Council staff member received $151,000 severance payment - more than councillors' salaries

Christchurch City Council made four severance payments during the 2021/22 financial year. (File photo)

A Christchurch City Council staff member has walked out the door with a $151,000 severance payment – more than what a councillor earns in a year.

The payout is revealed in the council’s draft annual report for the 2021/22 financial year.

Due to privacy, the council has not disclosed who the payment was made to.

The council did not comment on whether it was related to Miles McConway, the most senior staff member to depart during the year.

He was the general manager of resources but left in January, shortly after it was revealed that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Thirteen other council employees lost their jobs because they were not vaccinated.

STUFF Six new faces are joining the Christchurch City Council for the 2022 to 2025 term.

The council’s new general manager of resources, Leah Scales, said while the council had to disclose the number and amount of severance payments, it was not able to or required to provide data that could reveal what role the person undertook.

According to the annual report, only 37 council employees make more than $160,000. City councillors were paid $114,000 in the last financial year.

The $151,000 severance payment is the largest the council has made in nearly a decade.

It is higher than a $140,000 payment made in the 2020/21 financial year, but still below the $269,000 paid to former chief executive Tony Marryatt back in 2014.

The city council made three other severance payments during the 2021/22 year, worth $35,000, $9000 and $8500.

Meanwhile, the draft annual report also provides an overview of the council’s performance for a year which it described as “unique and at times testing”.

Satisfaction with the council fell to a 15-year low in June.

The report said during the year the council granted nearly $10m towards community initiatives involving volunteers, renewed 67.4km of water pipes, removed more than eight rugby fields’ worth of graffiti, and granted more than 5100 building consents.

The council employs 2721 people and had a total staff bill for the year of $205.6 million – up 1.3% from the year before.

The council paid 603 employees more than $100,000, which is 19 more people than the year before. Fifteen employees made more than $200,000, which is one more than the year before.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Council boss Dawn Baxendale had a salary review on Monday, which councillors will discuss later this week.

Council boss Dawn Baxendale is among those high earners, with a salary of $553,054.

On Monday, a committee of four councillors and mayor Phil Mauger met behind closed doors to discuss a review of her salary.

A council spokesperson said the committee made a recommendation which will be discussed by the full council behind closed doors on Wednesday.

“The recommendation is public excluded and not able to be released at this time,” a council spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the annual report also provides a look at the council’s books.

Its revenue for 2021/22 was just over $1 billion, while its operating expenses were $900m, leaving a $183.5m surplus.

Scales said this was an “accounting surplus” with non-cash items.

The council’s operational cash surplus for the year was $21.9m.

Of that, $13.6m was used to fund previously planned borrowing, repay Covid-19 debt, community support for the stench from the damaged wastewater plant, and implement new legislation.

The remaining $8.3m was then applied to repay general debt, which has reduced next year’s rates rise by 0.07%.

In 2021/22, the council paid a total of $86.8m of interest on debt, according to the annual report.

By comparison, the council’s interest costs are expected to rise to $128.4m in the 2023/24 financial year.

The council is currently forecasting an 8.9% rates increase for that year, though this figure is a work in progress.