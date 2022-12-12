Festive cheer returns to Rangiora

Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade took to the streets after a one-year Covid-enforced break.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Rangiora on Sunday to mark the start of the festive season.

McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Christmas Party in the Park kicked off at midday and at 2pm the Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade took to the streets.

Event manager Karen Dugdale​ said the events were very much about connecting the community and families, especially after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Supplied About 45 floats took part in the parade, with a few thousand people lining the streets.

“It was lovely to hear people say ‘I haven’t seen you in ages’. It really is about bringing the community together.”

She estimated a few thousand people lined the parade route to see 45 floats and performances from a variety of community and education groups and businesses.

The Christmas in the Park event featured entertainment, music, food and craft stalls and activities including face painting and balloon twisting.