Three Waters entity expected to take control of swath of Christchurch red zone

Control of some of the residential red zone is expected to pass from Christchurch City Council to the new Three Waters entity in the coming years.

About half of the red zone in the east of the city may fall under the entity’s control, a council map suggests.

It is a possibility because the red zone is being transformed into an area that will treat one of the three waters – stormwater.​

“The water service [entity] will be responsible for the urban stormwater infrastructure currently owned and operated by [city council],” Andrew Rutledge,​ the council’s head of parks, told the inaugural meeting of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor co-governance establishment committee​ on Monday.

“One of the key purposes of the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor is about water. It's about treating water, it's about managing water. It's about letting nature be nature, letting the river be the river.”

Explicit stormwater facilities – retention ponds, wetlands and rain gardens – will clearly be transferred, Rutledge said.

About 30 explicit stormwater management areas were planned or operating in the red zone.

Supplied The residential red zone is green. The white areas within the green are stormwater assets and flood plains that may be transferred to a three waters entity.

If floodplains were added to the list, then the red zone areas that fell under three waters control could reach 50% or more, according to the map.

“It's still to be determined how much land transfers and how much stays in some sort of park environment. None of this is black and white,” Rutledge said, given Parliament’s legislation only passed last week.

Ownership of some land would pass to three waters and some would probably remain with the council and Rutledge said it was a “moving feast”.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF About 90 Middleton Grange year 10 students spent their annual service day in the red zone in Burwood, releasing plants, mulching and staking, as well as learning a little about what they are contributing to.

If the “predominant use” of the water asset was stormwater, then “responsibility” would move.

Where recreation and amenities were woven through the water facilities, such as the city to sea pathway in the red zone, the council expected to sign “service agreements” with the three waters body for the council to operate and maintain the recreational aspects day to day.

Similar changes were fully expected elsewhere in the city, including at recent stormwater and recreational developments in Wigram, Cashmere, Cranford Basin, among others. Transferring assets was expected to take years.

Former mayor Lianne Dalziel,​ who co-chairs the co-governance committee, was relaxed about potential transfers of ownership in the red zone.

Dalziel said it “doesn't matter” who owns the land and infrastructure if the river is cleaned up and the council operates the recreation and amenities.

There was also a chance the new entity would fund more stormwater and recreational developments, she said.

Committee member Hayley Guglietta,​ network manager at Avon Ōtākaro Network and one of the leading voices in red zone transformation, said the “intention is good”.

“[It] follows the plan that we've all got that will … see the river turned into a wetland and see urban runoff treated before it goes into our river.”

Her groups had expected the changes ever since three waters reform was proposed in detail.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The red zone from above. If it’s already flooding, it’s probably land that is a flood plain.

Tania Wati, a Ngāi Tahu representative on the co-governance committee and kaihautū​– chief executive at environmental management company Mahaanui Kurataiao​ – said she “didn’t disagree with any of this”.

About 30 transitional projects in the red zone were sited on lands unlikely to be stormwater assets or flood zones, said David Little,​ the council’s manager of the residential red zone.

This included everything from community gardens to disc golf.

The popular volunteer planting sites were on higher ground or deployed natives plants that liked wet ground and occasional flooding, Little said.

Bigger dreams for the red zone, such as the Eden Project, were likewise steered away from low-lying ground, but their fate couldn’t be declared at Monday’s meeting.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Co-governance is baked into the red zone and three waters governance. Ngāi Tahu’s Te Marie Tau and former mayor Lianne Dalziel co-chair the new transitional committee.

The co-governance committee is yet another transitional board overseeing the red zone.

Te Tira Kāhikuhiku,​ chaired by former councillor Chrissie Williams,​ was wound up in recent months. It was replaced by the co-governance committee, which will likely be replaced by an “enduring entity” next year.

The committee, the enduring entity and some parts of three waters governance are partnerships between iwi and the state sector. The committee, for example, has equal numbers of iwi and council appointees.

Dalziel said she was sticking around long enough to get the enduring entity launched.

The Government’s Water Services Entities Bill was passed by Parliament last week.

It created four new public water entities to take control of water assets from councils, with councils getting a “shareholding” in the new entities. The other two waters are fresh water and wastewater.