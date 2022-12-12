'Girls can do everything': young fans meet their Black Ferns idols in Ōtautahi Christchurch

The Black Ferns said ‘Thank you, Aotearoa’ after their Rugby World Cup win. And Christchurch fans came out in force to celebrate with the players.

Charlotte McCallum wants everyone to know: “Girls can do everything.”

The 8-year-old perfected her side step by watching her favourite Black Ferns, Ruby Tui and Kendra Cocksedge, during the Rugby World Cup, and now she has been able to meet her idols.

Charlotte was one of about 500 excited young fans who gathered at Victoria Square in Ōtautahi Christchurch on Monday afternoon, eagerly awaiting their chance to greet the Canterbury contingent of the Black Ferns.

The team captured the hearts of the nation last month by winning the Rugby World Cup, defeating England 34-31 in a dramatic final at a sold-out Eden Park.

READ MORE:

* Black Ferns co-captain Ruahei Demant the big winner at NZ Rugby awards

* Recap: New Zealand Rugby awards for 2022

* World beating Black Ferns meet and greet Palmerston North



KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger thanked the team with a special mention to retiring Cocksedge for her “stellar” career.

The team were still “on cloud nine” a month after their sixth title win, loose forward Alana Bremner said.

Fans listened in on a question and answer session before they had chance to meet their heroes, get autographs and see the Rugby World Cup trophy – which the team has nicknamed “Nancy.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Charlotte McCallum plays for Monster touch team. She has perfected her side step by watching her heroes.

Youngsters lined up to ask the players the tough questions.

“How many Weetbix can you eat?”; “Why did you choose to play rugby?”; and one specifically for Chelsea Bremner – “Why are you moving to Waikato?”, to which she answered, “for love.”

Then it was the Black Ferns turn to ask the questions, as kids who got the answers right scored themselves a Black Ferns top.

One lucky fan picked up a pair of signed boots from Cocksedge.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Macey Sharpe, 4, held the World Cup trophy with player Amy Rule.

The queue for a photo with Nancy – the trophy – was longer than that for autographs and selfies with the players.

Charlotte, who plays rugby and touch, told her mum it was “the best day of my life.”

Her mum, Marcy McCallum, said her daughter was usually “so shy” but when she gets on the rugby field she can “smash a boy twice her size” in a tackle.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The team got the chance to ask a few questions of their own while handing out tops.

“I just want all the girls to know they can come and play rugby and don’t be afraid,” Charlotte said.

Another young fan, Macey Sharpe, 4, was there with her grandmother Jill.

Macey and her older sister Lily had been “very excited” to come and meet the team they had watched win the final.

“I made them poi for the final. It was just wonderful,” Jill said.

Below Studios NZ/Stuff The Black Ferns take over the stage at the Six60 concert on Saturday.

The team visited some Christchurch schools on Monday and made an appearance on stage at the Six60 concert at Orangetheory Stadium on Saturday.

They led the stadium in waiata, Tutira Mai Nga Iwi, while holding up their prized World Cup trophy.