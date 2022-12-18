Christchurch couple foster 54 children and celebrate every time one misbehaves

Chris and Kirstie Johnson have been caregivers for 15 years and have cared for more than 50 children.

Kirstie and Chris Johnson celebrate every time one of their kids misbehaves.

The Christchurch couple have been foster parents for more than 15 years and parented 54 children, along with six of their own.

“One of the things we always celebrate is when a child misbehaves, that’s because when a child is comfortable they will be themselves and are more likely to test the limits and be mischievous,” says Kirstie.

”When they are playing up and playing around, we know they feel safe.”

She recalled an incident when two boys, just four months apart from each other and unrelated, decided to cause some havoc while she was out hanging their clothes on the washing line.

“I come back in and there was polystyrene everywhere, it was like someone turned a snow machine on in our lounge. These two were laughing their little heads off, and I love that.

“You can’t get cross at them for being themselves. It did take weeks to get out of the house completely though.”

The couple do get attached to each child, which almost always they have to give back or pass on.

She said these moments were special for the family, and she wouldn’t have life any other way.

She grew up in a home with abuse and little affection and knows how unsafe a family home can feel.

It was exactly what brought her to fostering children, 15 years ago when they took their first boy in. And now at 51, she is still taking in babies as young as six months.

She says she still has the energy for it because she has never slowed down.

“I like a challenge.

“I can do it because I’ve not stopped. I've been busy for 30 years, but it doesn’t mean I don't get tired. I have nana naps with a newborn, yes.”

Many children are taken in by the Johnsons for respite.

There are heartbreaking downsides to the job too.

The couple do get attached to each child, who they almost always have to give back or pass on.

“It is a form of grief. You have to attach to them for them to attach to you as a parent.

”Sometimes you wonder whether or not things have worked out for them. You put your heart and soul in when you have them and all you can do is hope things go well for them.”

They are currently home for life parents to a 13-year-old boy and a 20-month-old girl, plus one child in transitional care.

The couple recently received an excellence award in foster care, but say they don’t do it for the recognition or the money.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The couple started fostering children 15 years ago and say it changed their lives.

They are paid a caregiver allowance but it was not enough to pay for a film ticket, or the things they wanted to do to show a child love.

“It is essential for a child to feel safe and loved,” she says.

“It has been hectic at times, but you have got to love what you do. I have been very lucky that my husband’s work has allowed me to stay at home and do this.

“I have always treated the kids ... who come into home like my children.”

She said while her own children had missed out on family holidays, they benefitted in other ways.”It has been an amazing experience for them though. They are very socially aware.”

She said she had also learnt a lot. ”This has helped me become a better person and parent.”